2 churches offering Thanksgiving meals

A Santa shortage might make it a lot harder for kids to meet Santa Claus this year. It all has to do with the labor shortage and health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. With all this being said, many malls and stores are struggling to find a Santa to meet kids this year, which means parents have to be the bearer of bad news this year that Santa is not coming to town (or, at least to the mall.)

