Former Colbert Heights coach fired by Troy

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury was selected Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear Maxwell’s...
Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of Twitter, a company he co-founded in 2006. Former Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal was appointed CEO, effective immediately after Dorsey's announcement.Nov. 29, 2021.
(CNN) — Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, is also the quickest to be labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization because of its seemingly fast spread in South Africa and its many troubling mutations. Its emergence has already led to travel restrictions, high-level government meetings and promises...
Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died Sunday following a private fight with cancer, both companies announced Sunday. Abloh was 41. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with...
Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will take up the most important showdown over abortion rights in at least three decades, a direct challenge out of Mississippi to Roe v. Wade's landmark holding that the Constitution provides a right of access to abortion. It's the case opponents of abortion have long...
(NewsNation Now) — Confirmed or suspected cases of the new omicron variant have been reported in several countries just days after it was identified by researchers in South Africa. Scientists in several places — from Hong Kong to Europe to North America — have confirmed its presence. Here is an...
LONDON — The global risk of the new omicron variant is “very high,” the World Health Organization said Monday, as more countries reported cases of the variant, sparking worldwide concern that there is more pandemic suffering ahead. In response to the spike in cases, an increasing number of nations are...
New York — With an expanded definition to reflect the times, Merriam-Webster has declared an omnipresent truth as its 2021 word of the year: vaccine. "This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021," Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor-at-large, told The Associated Press ahead of Monday's announcement.
