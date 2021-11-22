Suspect in West Hollywood Stabbing Arrested in LA

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station today arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man in West Hollywood as he walked home from a store.

Forty-four-year-old David Cook was arrested at Beverly Boulevard and Martel Avenue in Los Angeles, according to a Sheriff's Department press release. A member of the public recognized Cook from a photo from surveillance video published in a press release and alerted the LAPD, leading to the arrest, the sheriff's department said.

Cook was taken to the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station, where he was booked for suspicion of attempted murder and held on $1 million bail, sheriff's officials said.

The stabbing was reported Monday at a shopping center in the 7800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, sheriff's officials said.

When deputies arrived, Los Angeles County firefighters were treating the victim, who was sitting on the ground bleeding profusely from his neck and upper torso, officials said. The victim told deputies he had just left a store and was walking home with a bag of sodas when he was stabbed by a man he did not know.

The victim was hospitalized but has since been released and is recovering at home, officials said.