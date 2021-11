“We know who we are. We know what we can be this year,” said head coach Dan Hurley. These words came after another blowout by the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team, this time against Coppin State. UConn took the win in this matchup 89-54 to elevate their record to a perfect 2-0. Other than the blowout, there were many other important moments to unpack with this game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO