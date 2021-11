The amazing aroma of chili was in the air at Pine Bluffs Distilling on November 13th. The annual chili cook-off was busy with a lot of people participating, whether they were cooking or tasting. The cook-off is a fundraiser for the Laramie County Christmas Baskets, for people having a difficult time in their life. Jan Anderson, who does not take credit for seeing a need a few years ago of families struggling to have a little bit of joy at holiday time without stressing too much. In this program 100 percent of the money goes to the people. Last year there were 55 families that received Texas Trail Market gift cards.

PINE BLUFFS, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO