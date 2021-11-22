ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary 1971: no hedge is just history

Tubbshead Lane as it passes Gallows Hill, near Gosforth, Cumbria. The path drops down to Meolbank Farm - the raised banks with hedges are known locally as kests.

KESWICK: It is almost a year since Dr Max Hooper’s article Hedges and History was published in the New Scientist. It made many people take a closer took at hedges generally, things which until then had perhaps seemed just part of the landscape – homes for birds or sources of wild food. He puts forward the proposition that boundary hedges (and others) will have one species of shrub in every 30 yards for each 100 years of growth and he even tells of a hedge planted in AD547 round Bamburgh in Northumberland.

Here in the north-west, a land of fell and moor, there are almost as many stone walls as hedges but there are old hedges too. Enclosure (a reason for some of the later hedges) was not perhaps as common here as on more valuable land, but in 1569 the Bishop of Carlisle enclosed Westward (probably by hedging) and in 1695 Celia Fiennes, travelling in the Lakes, wrote “enclosed land – hedgerows about looked fine.” There are still plenty of splendid hedges at the back of Skiddaw left over from the old forest roads of Inglewood, all havens for wild life, and a hedge to the west of Skiddaw which runs up from near Bassenthwaite past the Roman fort at Caermote could be, on this reckoning, 500 years old on some of its length.

Reflections on hedges came home last week when the boundary hedge of this garden had to be drastically cut to eight feet in height and slimmed to match. It is mostly thorn and holly, one thorn is almost a yard in diameter, and the line shown on a map dated 1805 but it must, I think, be much older than that. But as Dr Hooper says, no hedge is just history. Birds, bumblebees, mice, voles and weasels all use this one and its roots, and when it greens again next spring it should be ready for them.

