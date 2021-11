This would be the definition of a quick trigger. With the Lakers getting thumped in the third quarter by the Bulls, Anthony Davis turned the ball over when he lost his shoe and fell out of bounds. Davis was putting his shoe back on and tying it when veteran NBA official Scott Wall gave the Bulls, who inbounded it and went up court for a 5-on-4. Davis and Wall had a little back and forth, then AD must have said something out of frustration and got ejected.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO