The holidays are fast approaching, and with them, holiday events at Riverbanks Zoo and the South Carolina State Museum. At the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, starting Nov. 20 and continuing through Dec. 30, visitors can walk through the zoo’s “Lights Before Christmas.” Kids and adults alike can say hello to Santa in his village, take a ride on the North Pole Express and Candy Cane Carousel and cook s’mores over flames — on top of seeing the light display. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for children. The light show will start at 5 p.m. nightly and close at 9pm.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO