Jobs lost, middle class Afghans slide into poverty, hunger

As hundreds of Afghan children were airlifted out of Afghanistan to the United States, one Binghamton University employee sought to make a profound impact in their lives. Amir Aslamkhan, a security services assistant for Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD), is one of many Americans who traveled to Michigan to assist incoming refugees from Afghanistan. Aslamkhan, an Afghan American, took a two-month, unpaid leave from his job at the University to serve as an interpreter for unaccompanied Afghan children refugees. This was in response to the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan government in August following the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country after 20 years of occupation. The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, forced tens of thousands to flee the country.
