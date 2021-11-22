Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Slings helper in loss

Faksa recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Faksa set up Ryan Suter's goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Faksa has points in consecutive games after scoring an empty-netter against the Flyers on Saturday. The Czech center is up to six points, 17 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating 14 contests. He's served as the fourth-line center recently, and that's coincided with the Stars' surge on offense, so it's unlikely he moves up the lineup anytime soon.
