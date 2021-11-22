ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Slings helper in loss

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Orlov posted an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken. Orlov set up...

www.cbssports.com

Daily News-Record

Orlov scores late, Caps beat Hurricanes for 9th win in 11

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored on a power play with 2:55 remaining, and the Washington Capitals recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Sunday. Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas scored 59 seconds apart in the second period for the Capitals, who’ve won...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Orlov scores late as Caps top Canes….Canadiens fire their GM

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals own the best point total in the NHL after winning a battle of Metropolitan Division leaders. The Capitals blew a 2-0 lead before winning for the ninth time in 11 games, 4-2 at Carolina. Dmitry Orlov provided a power-play goal that snapped a two-all deadlock with 2:55 remaining. John Carlson sealed it with an empty-netter.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Panarin on his fine for Marchand glove toss: “I don’t like that guy”

Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Pockets helper in loss

Anderson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Anderson helped out on a Michael Pezzetta goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Anderson snapped his five-game point drought with the assist. The winger is up to seven points, 42 shots on net, 41 hits, six PIM and a minus-12 rating. While he's played in a top-six role, Anderson hasn't made a convincing case to stay there if head coach Dominique Ducharme shuffles his lines.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Robert Thomas: Three helpers in Sunday's loss

Thomas picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. The 22-year-old continues to put together a breakout campaign. Thomas has delivered three straight multi-point performances, and on the season he's up to 15 points (one goal, 14 helpers) in 14 games -- surpassing the 12 points he managed in 2020-21 through 33 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Contributes helper in loss

Hronek notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Hronek has racked up five assists over the last five games, and he continues to log big minutes even as Moritz Seider takes on a more prominent role. The 24-year-old Hronek is up to nine points, 28 blocks, 20 shots on net and 22 PIM through 15 contests overall. The Czech blueliner's role on the power play should keep him a steady enough scorer to be on fantasy rosters.
NHL
Indiana Gazette

Penguins end road trip in disheartening fashion with 6-1 loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON — Now is the time for the Penguins to get themselves in gear. They took back-to-back drubbings over the weekend, their quick two-game road trip ending Sunday with a disheartening 6-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. They have now lost seven of their last nine games.
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby returns from COVID-19 list in loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Penguins star Sidney Crosby returned for Pittsburgh's 6-1 loss at Washington on Sunday night after he and three teammates were activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Coach Mike Sullivan also rejoined the Penguins on Sunday after exiting COVID-19 protocol. The Penguins activated Crosby, as well as defensemen...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Radek Faksa: Slings helper

Faksa recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Faksa set up Ryan Suter's goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Faksa has points in consecutive games after scoring an empty-netter against the Flyers on Saturday. The Czech center is up to six points, 17 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating 14 contests. He's served as the fourth-line center recently, and that's coincided with the Stars' surge on offense, so it's unlikely he moves up the lineup anytime soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Chips in helper

Carlson tallied a power-play assist, a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins. Carlson has three goals and 10 points in 15 games through mid-November. The 31-year-old is likely to see an uptick in production once Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and T.J. Oshie (lower body) are able to return and boost Washington's modest power-play production (17.7 percent), so keep him rolling.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kings’ Shutout Loss Against Capitals

The Los Angeles Kings had their eight-game point streak snapped Wednesday night, falling to the Washington Capitals 2-0. The Kings played well but were unable to solve Ilya Samsonov, with the Capitals goalie grabbing the 34 save shutout. The team was bound to start losing tight games again, but they can’t make a habit out of it as they did during their six-game losing streak earlier in the season. Here are three takeaways from the loss.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Slings assist Wednesday

Kurashev posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Kurashev set up Patrick Kane's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Kurashev, who has just four assists in 15 outings overall. The Swiss winger has added 22 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while providing virtually no physicality, so he's unlikely to be on the fantasy radar any time soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two helpers in big win

Ovechkin picked up two assists in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins. He helped set up Garnet Hathaway in the first period and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the third as Ovechkin extended his current point streak to four games. The future Hall of Famer has an incredible 12 goals and 26 points through 15 contests this season, but even if he can stay healthy, it's hard to imagine the 36-year-old maintaining that pace all year, as he hasn't had a 100-point campaign since 2009-10.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Credited with helper

Shattenkirk logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. Shattenkirk's 10th assist on the year was the secondary helper on the first of Trevor Zegras' two goals in the game. After an incredible start to the season, Shattenkirk has logged just two points in the last five contests. He's at 14 points, 29 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 17 outings overall, but regression may be starting to take hold after his unsustainable first month of the campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Produces helper

Lyubushkin recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Lyubushkin helped out on Jakob Chychrun's game-tying goal at 14:18 of the third period. The 27-year-old Lyubushkin has three assists, 12 shots on net, 37 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 17 contests. He'll continue to be more valuable on the ice than in fantasy as a physical presence on the blue line.
NHL

