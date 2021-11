Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan provided a positive update on injured center Evgeni Malkin's status amid his recovery from recent knee surgery on Wednesday. “He’s done really, really well to this point,” Sullivan said at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex via PittsburghHockeyNow.com. “I’ve sat with our medical staff here on a number of occasions with respect to Geno. They have built-in a schedule for him. Some of it will be on the ice. Some of it will be off the ice. There is a schedule of a few days where we're going to give him a break because he’s been training so hard for so long, and it’s a tedious process.”

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO