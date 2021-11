LOS ANGELES — Nolan Ryan’s ambition was simple. Ride into baseball on the vapor trail of his fastball. Ride out of the game the same way. Alex Ovechkin does that, too. The Washington Capitals drafted him first overall in 2005 and he scored 52 goals as a rookie. Eight times Ovechkin has scored at least 50 in a season. At 36, he has 12 in the Capitals’ first 16 games. Ready, aim fire, except with him it’s more like readyaimfire. Inevitability is not hard to predict, but it’s hard to beat.

