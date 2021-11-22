ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Finds end zone in loss

Freiermuth had four receptions (seven targets) for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-37 loss to the Chargers. Freiermuth saved what would...

Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – TE Pat Freiermuth – Stock Down

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Pat Freiermuth: Lions Result Increases ‘Desire Not To Have That Feeling Of Losing’

Technically, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t lost a game since Week 4, when they fell to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. But their four-game winning streak is also no more. Their most recent result was a tie with the Detroit Lions after drawing even at 16-16 on Sunday through 70 minutes of play, but few in the locker room appear to feel that way.
Pat Freiermuth
UPI News

Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings

MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Pat Freiermuth, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and Mark Andrews lead my Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Dalton Schultz, Darren Waller, Dawson Knox, Mike Gesicki and T.J. Hockenson round out my Top 11 options for Week 10. Adam Trautman and C.J. Uzomah are among my low-end tight end streamers.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Pat Freiermuth has a shot at surpassing all of Heath Miller’s rookie stats

Any time you can put yourself in a conversation with a franchise’s G.O.A.T. at a position, you know you have done a really good job. So far that’s exactly what Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has been able to did in his inaugural season. Freiermuth was the highest tight end selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers since they took Heath Miller in the first round back in 2005, and his on field success matches their high draft selections. The Penn State alum has been putting up yards, receptions, and scores like nobody’s business and has a real shot at surpassing the legendary Steelers tight end in some key receiving categories.
Steelers Depot

Steelers Week 12 Postgame Injury Report: Spillane, Freiermuth Being Evaluated

Injuries to insult in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. In recapping the game, Mike Tomlin went through the post-game injury report. He said LB Robert Spillane is being evaluated with a knee injury while TE Pat Freiermuth is being evaluated for a concussion. “On...
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Pat Freiermuth Continues Strong Rookie Campaign In Loss To Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Cincinnati Sunday afternoon for a division clash with the Bengals with hopes of getting right back into the thick of it for the AFC North crown. Those hopes were quickly diminished as the Bengals put it on Pittsburgh early, jumping out to a 31-3 lead by intermission and finished the day handing the Steelers a miserable 41-10 loss. It was Pittsburgh’s biggest loss the Steelers have taken in years, showing little fight on the defensive side of the football as well as incompetent play on the offensive side of the ball to sustain any sort of steady play running the football.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
