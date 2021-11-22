Capitals' Tom Wilson: One of each in loss

Larkin scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Larkin opened the scoring at 14:45 of the first period and later assisted on a Lucas Raymond goal in the third. It was Larkin's second consecutive multi-point game and his fourth such outing this year. The star center is up to seven goals, 13 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 13 appearances. He's playing his best hockey since 2018-19, when he flirted with a point-per-game pace during a 32-goal, 73-point effort in 76 outings.
