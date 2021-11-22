ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Tom Wilson: One of each in loss

Wilson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Sunday's 5-2...

Tom Wilson takes on mentorship role with Capitals’ young players

The Washington Capitals ask Tom Wilson for a lot. He’s their physical presence as a top-six forward, he plays on the penalty kill, he plays on the power play, he plays during six-on-five situations and five-on-six. He has flourished in these on-ice roles this season, staying out of the penalty box and finding his offensive rhythm alongside veterans Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Three-point night includes SHG

Wilson scored a short-handed goal and added two assists Friday in a 4-3 win over the Panthers. He also had four shots and four hits. Wilson gave fantasy managers a little bit of everything Friday. He got the Capitals on the board 1:34 into the second period with his short-handed tally, then he helped set up a pair of Alex Ovechkin goals to give Washington a 4-2 edge. He also tied for the team lead in hits. The 27-year-old Wilson has scored a goal in three straight games, totaling six points during that time.
TOM WILSON SAYS DISCIPLINE PLAYING HUGE ROLE IN CAPITALS SUCCESS

The 2021-22 season has started off tremendously for the Washington Capitals, as they find themselves near the top of the league standings. While many will point to the incredible start of Alex Ovechkin as the main reason to their success, head coach Peter Laviolette points to something else: improved discipline. A quarter way through this season, the Capitals have taken fewer minors than the majority of the league, something that was not always the case with this team in the past.
Former Bruin Kevan Miller was spotted in front of TD Garden showing his love for Brad Marchand

Kevan Miller might just take the cake for Brad Marchand’s biggest fan. The former Bruin was spotted in Boston on Wednesday showing support for his old teammate. Miller stood in front of TD Garden with a personalized Marchand sign while also wearing a Marchand jersey. On one side it read, “Honk if you love Marchand”, while the other side said, “Millsy loves Marchand.”
Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
Rangers Panarin on his fine for Marchand glove toss: “I don’t like that guy”

Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
VIDEO: Brutal Headshot During Kings-Leafs Game.

Another dirty incident in the NHL last night. We saw a pretty brutal headshot during the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings game. 21 year old rookie Rasmus Kupari of the Kings took out Leafs' foward David Kampf. The play was clearly dirty and Kampf did not return to...
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: One of each in loss

Larkin scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Larkin opened the scoring at 14:45 of the first period and later assisted on a Lucas Raymond goal in the third. It was Larkin's second consecutive multi-point game and his fourth such outing this year. The star center is up to seven goals, 13 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 13 appearances. He's playing his best hockey since 2018-19, when he flirted with a point-per-game pace during a 32-goal, 73-point effort in 76 outings.
Avalanche's Cale Makar: One of each on power play

Makar scored a goal, dished an assist (both on the power play), fired four shots on goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Makar set up Mikko Rantanen for the opening tally at 7:17 of the first period before scoring a go-ahead goal in the third period himself. This was Makar's second multi-point effort of the season. The star defenseman has three goals, seven helpers, 24 shots and a minus-7 rating in 11 contests.
