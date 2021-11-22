Mr. Soundoff Says: Big 4 basketball debate, to play or not to play
Mr. Soundoff Says: It's an annual debate about the Big 4 mens basketball teams in Iowa. Should Iowa and Iowa State play Drake and UNI? John Sears says yes, but he also says there's 2 sides to the arguments and both sides have valid reasons.
