Iowa State

Mr. Soundoff Says: Big 4 basketball debate, to play or not to play

By Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Mr. Soundoff Says: It’s an annual debate about the Big 4 mens basketball teams in Iowa. Should Iowa and Iowa State play Drake and UNI? John Sears says yes, but he also says there’s 2 sides to the arguments and both sides have valid reasons.

No. 13 Iowa State women beat UMass to win Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. — Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski both scored 23 points to lead No. 13 Iowa State to a 76-71 victory over UMass in the Gulf Coast Showcase Championship. Ashley Joens moved to fifth all-time in career scoring at Iowa State (1,822) passing Jayme Olson (1,799). Aubrey Joens, younger sister of Ashley Joens, scored […]
IOWA STATE
No. 13 Iowa State women rout Penn State 93-59

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Aubrey Joens scored 21 points, all on 3-pointers, older sister Ashley Joens had 13 points and No. 13 Iowa State made 18 3-pointers in a 93-59 rout of Penn State on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase. For Aubrey Joens, it was a career night. She tied her career high in […]
IOWA STATE
Northern Iowa falls to Eastern Washington 19-9 in FCS playoffs

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the Eastern Washington defense continually came up with big plays in a 19-9 win over Northern Iowa in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Eagles (10-2) advance to a second-round game on Friday night at conference […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
Iowa beats Portland State 85-51

Keegan Murray scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to spark Iowa to an 85-51 victory over Portland State on Friday night. The Hawkeyes sophomore just missed extending his streak of scoring 24 or more points in five straight games to open the season. Only Murray and Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) have accomplished the […]
IOWA STATE
No. 13 Iowa State women beat Charlotte 75-59

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds and No. 13 Iowa State jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 75-59 victory over Charlotte in Friday’s first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Joens sank 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Cyclones (5-0). […]
IOWA STATE
USC hires coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma

Southern California desperately wanted a marquee head coach after more than a decade of underachievement and embarrassment. The Trojans landed one of the biggest, brightest names in the game. USC hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley on Sunday in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping another’s highly accomplished coach. Riley went […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
No. 10 Alabama beats Drake 80-71

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and No. 10 Alabama beat Drake 80-71 in the consolation round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday. Gary added 10 rebounds for Alabama (5-1), which was shocked 72-68 by coach Rick Pitino’s Iona team in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Iowa State takes down No. 9 Memphis 78-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 30 points and led Iowa State to a 78-59 win over No. 9 Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game on Friday night. Kalscheur was named MVP of the tournament. Tristan Enaruna and Aljaz Kunc each scored 11 points for the Cyclones (6-0), who led by five […]
NBA
Grand View playoff run continues

DES MOINES — Grand View’s playoff run continues. After opening the NAIA postseason with a victory over Dickinson State, the Vikings host Concordia on Saturday at noon at Williams Stadium.
FOOTBALL
Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs Western Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE
Johnston girls ready to make run at championship

Johnston – The Johnston Dragon girls basketball team fell 1 win short of a state title last season. Dragons lost to Waukee in the 5A title game. This year Johnston is the favorite in 5A. Dragons are the pre-season number 1 team as they return 4 starters and 90% if their scoring. John Sears has […]
JOHNSTON, IA
Snack time! Lack of staff leads to changes at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa – Cyclone football fans will get the chance to bring snacks into Jack Trice Stadium Friday when Iowa State takes on TCU. Athletics Director Jamie Pollard says the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has presented issues for the university’s concessions partner in finding people to work the game-day concession stands. “While we will have limited […]
IOWA STATE
Man’s obit urges betting a bunch on the Huskers to beat the Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Milton Andrew Munson’s obituary recalled his life as an Air Force veteran, a pharmacist, husband and father, and as a Nebraska football fan. That was evident in one line in the obit: “In lieu of flowers, please place an irresponsibly large wager on Nebraska beating Iowa.” Munson, 73, died Nov. 16. […]
LINCOLN, NE
No. 14 Iowa State women beat Southern 96-55

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aubrey Joens hit 5 3-pointers for the second-straight game and increased her career best to 21 points to lead No. 14 Iowa State to a 96-55 win over Southern on Sunday. Big sister Ashley Joens added 16 points, Lexie Donarski 15 and Nyamer Diew 13 off the bench for the Cyclones […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa State beats Grambling 82-47

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Iowa State breezed to an 82-47 victory over Grambling on Sunday night. Kunc sank all seven of his shots, including five 3-pointers, for the Cyclones (4-0). Kunc scored 15 in the first half to help Iowa State take […]
IOWA STATE
Northern Iowa routs Western Illinois 41-3

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Dom Williams ran for 166 yards, including a 99-yard run for a second-quarter touchdown, and Northern Iowa used its defense to dominate Western Illinois 41-3 in the season finale for both schools on Saturday. The Panthers denied Western Illinois any kind of a running game, holding the Leathernecks to minus-46 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
