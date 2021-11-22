Adult Friends for Youth to host annual fundraiser

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – As a show of appreciation for military veterans, a spaghetti dinner was hosted last week at Arthur Butler American Legion Post 359. Excepting the veterans in attendance and their plus-ones, all of whom received meals for free, the event on Nov. 9 asked for $3 per individual and $10 a family, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit post on West Manlius Street in East Syracuse. Tom Richardson, the village’s parks and recreation director, said the fundraiser went off without a hitch, so much so that he is already set on arranging a spaghetti dinner for the same cause next year.

EAST SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO