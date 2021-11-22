ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Adult Friends for Youth to host annual fundraiser

By Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
KHON2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfieA_0d3dhdat00

Adult Friends For Youth is an organization that helps at-risk youth who are engaged in violent and destructive behaviors by providing healthy alternatives. They will be hosting their annual fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 26.

Comments / 0

Related
the-journal.com

Popular Cortez endurance race is a fundraiser for youth programs

Proceeds from the annual 12 Hours of Mesa Verde mountain bike race were donated to community programs this month. This year, $69,980 was donated to 10 organizations, with a focus on youth programs, said race venue coordinator Cap Allen. “Over the 15 years this event has been held, the total...
CORTEZ, CO
acuoptimist.com

ISA hosts annual Ethnos show, fundraising for International Rescue Committee

International Students’ Association is hosting their annual show Ethnos on Nov. 20 from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center. General admission is going to be $12 at the door, $8 for students and children and $10 for faculty and staff. Tickets are also being sold online and at the campus center until November 19th.
ABILENE, TX
libertywingspan.com

HOSA hosts annual blood drive

Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) in partnership with Carter Blood Care held one of their two annual blood drives Wednesday by the auditorium from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. “Blood is crucial to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries, and the shortage of blood supply means...
CHARITIES
PIX11

North Shore animal rescue previews annual fundraiser

NEW YORK — North Shore Animal League America operates the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the country. To support those efforts, the organization will host its Virtual Celebration of Rescue on Thursday. Kacie Bogan, the organization’s events organizer, joined the PIX11 News at 4 to share North Shore Animal League America’s mission […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Adult Friends For Youth
vanceairscoop.com

Youth and Family Services hosts art auction to fund programs for youth in need

ENID, Okla. — A local annual auction and fundraising campaign currently is running to provide funding needed to keep a residential youth shelter open. The Nights of Shelter campaign, hosted by Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, began its third annual auction event Nov. 9. The online art auction runs on Facebook until the end of November. On Nov. 30, from 6-8 p.m., a Meet the Artists reception will be held at DaVinci’s Coffeehouse & Gelateria on Willow, where the final night of the auction will wrap up.
ENID, OK
TribTown.com

Senior center hosting breakfast fundraiser

The Crothersville Senior Citizens Center is conducting a fundraising breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the center, 114 E. Main St., Crothersville. The menu will include biscuits, gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, coffee, milk and juice. The cost if a freewill donation to benefit the senior center.
CROTHERSVILLE, IN
977rocks.com

Zelie Rotary Club Hosting ShelterBox Fundraiser

A local organization is offering a delicious meal to benefit a great cause later this week. The Zelienople Rotary Club’s Shine for ShelterBox Fundraiser Dinner is being held on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Stables at Connoquenessing on Evans City Road in Renfrew. The evening will include...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Education Alliance hosting barbecue fundraiser

– The Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA) is hosting a drive-thru BBQ fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5 – 7 p.m. PREA will be offering a full BBQ tri-tip dinner accompanied with ranch style beans, garlic bread and a salad. The dinner is $15 per person, or a family four pack for $50. Pickup will be between 5 and 7 p.m. at Plymouth Church. 1301 Oak Street in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Legion hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – As a show of appreciation for military veterans, a spaghetti dinner was hosted last week at Arthur Butler American Legion Post 359. Excepting the veterans in attendance and their plus-ones, all of whom received meals for free, the event on Nov. 9 asked for $3 per individual and $10 a family, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit post on West Manlius Street in East Syracuse. Tom Richardson, the village’s parks and recreation director, said the fundraiser went off without a hitch, so much so that he is already set on arranging a spaghetti dinner for the same cause next year.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
goodmorningwilton.com

P.E.O. Chapters Host Art in the Park Fundraiser

Several local P.E.O. chapters hosted a successful art show fundraiser at the Silvermine Golf Club in Norwalk on Nov. 7. Talented local artist Kitty Zucco donated paintings for the silent auction. P.E.O. sisters from the Wilton and Fairfield chapters and their guests enjoyed appetizers and beverages while viewing and bidding on the extraordinary artwork. Funds raised will benefit women’s education through P.E.O. scholarships, awards, loans and grants.
NORWALK, CT
spectrumnews1.com

WPI fraternity holds annual Thanksgiving fundraiser

WORCESTER, Mass. - A college fraternity continued its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser in Worcester. The WPI Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity dropped bags off at Worcester homes last week for people to fill and collected the donations on Saturday. Items collected will be donated to the Friendly House in Worcester. The fraternity...
WORCESTER, MA
franchising.com

On The Border Hosts Holiday Fundraiser for No Kid Hungry

November 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - In the spirit of giving this season, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is partnering with No Kid Hungry to help fund meals for children in need. From Nov. 17 to Jan. 31, 2022, On The Border will donate 10 cents...
DALLAS, TX
ktvo.com

Kirksville Bowling League to host Pins for Food fundraiser

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bowling league is looking to collect cans this holiday season. The Kirksville Bowling League is hosting a fundraiser called Pins for Food. All donations go back to the Pantry for Adair County. This is part of the league's goal to help the community. "We...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
WLOX

Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum to host fundraiser event

Gulf Coast organization feeds more than 100 kids at Biloxi Boys and Girls Club. Traditional foods like turkey, ham, dressing and mac-n-cheese are what the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club brought to the East Biloxi Boys and Girls Club. Woolmarket Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School status. Updated: 3 hours ago.
BILOXI, MS
theperrynews.com

Woodward Library plans annual silent auction fundraiser

The Woodward Public Library will hold its annual silent auction from Saturday, Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 11. This year’s auction items will be gift baskets. Local businesses will donate cash or items for the gift baskets that represent their businesses. Cash donations will be used to purchase items to help fill the gift baskets.
WOODWARD, IA
WCAX

Flip Hunger the Bird annual turkey drive fundraiser

New Hampshire is getting more than $8.3 million to support marketing, workforce and other projects to boost business and travel in the state. Rescue team leader John Linder says the number of rescues has only increased since the rescue team was created in 2001. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police say...
CHARITIES
KHON2

KHON2

4K+
Followers
950
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy