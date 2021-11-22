ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil is on the back foot in the opening sessions

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI takes an early hit to start the week off on the downside. Bears are pilling in on prospects of demand and supply-side risks. WTI and Brent futures prices slumped around 3% on Friday. Today, the price of a barrel of spot oil in the Asian open is bleeding and down...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

marketpulse.com

Oil bounces back, gold unable to rally

Oil stages an impressive recovery after Friday’s bonfire. Oil will be the market where short volatility traders go to die this week. The omicron whipsaw is on full display today as Brent and WTI, having fallen by over 9.0% on Friday, have staged a very sharp rally in Asia. Brent crude has risen by 4.78% to USD 76.35 a barrel, and WTI has rallied by a mighty 5.45% to USD 71.85 a barrel, thanks to some tenuous reports that Omicron’s symptoms are mild. Time will tell if this is correct (and I hope it is), but financial markets aren’t waiting around to find out.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark a slight rebound from late last week

Oil futures rose on Monday, with U.S. prices marking a modest rebound from the more than 13% decline seen on Friday as traders eye developments tied to the omicron coronavirus variant and how it might hurt economic activity and demand for oil. Price-wise for oil, "it's possible that the kneejerk reaction to omicron is overdone," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, in an earlier note. "If, however the news gets worse, we shall see a further slide below the $70 mark, but the downside should be limited as the worsening omicron news would also revive the expectation of tighter OPEC supply." On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $69.95 a barrel, up $1.80, or 2.6%, on Monday, following Friday's loss of 13.1%.
Reuters

Column: European gas prices climb again, inventories under pressure

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s gas prices have started rising again as a colder-than-normal start to winter makes unusually large inroads into the already meagre volume of gas in storage. Futures prices for gas delivered in January 2022 via the Dutch Title Transfer Facility have climbed to more than...
investing.com

Oil to $100? Buy These 3 Canadian Oil Stocks

Oil prices could be heading higher, if not to US$100 per barrel soon. Right now, demand far exceeds supply because countries are starting to ease restrictions, and some are ending nationwide lockdowns. Meanwhile, the United States might release strategic reserves to temper the rapidly rising fuel prices. However, if OPEC+...
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Quiet Trading Session

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has essentially gone nowhere during the trading session on Thursday, which of course makes quite a bit of sense considering that the day was Thanksgiving in the United States, which of course is a major holiday and therefore keeps a bit of a lid on how much momentum there could have been. After all, the liquidity and the trading hours available would have been much less than usual, so I would not read too much into the candlestick from the day.
FXStreet.com

Oil bounces back as the US is about to release reserves

The price of crude oil rose in the overnight session even as Joe Biden moved to release strategic oil reserves. Brent jumped by more than 2% to $81.39 as investors reflected on the additions. It also rose since the market had already priced in the release. The new move will be coordinated with key countries like China, South Korea, India, Japan, and India. Still, analysts believe that this release is lower than what is needed to stabilize prices. They also believe that any action that does not include members of OPEC+ will not push prices lower.
OilPrice.com

Is It Time To Buy Back Some Oil Stocks?

A month or so ago, on October 15th, I wrote in these pages that I was taking some profit and selling some oil stocks. Crude futures are around ten percent lower today than when I wrote that, so you might think that that was a good decision. The Energy Sector ETF, XLE, however, is only around two percent lower, so it wasn’t quite as smart as it looks on the surface. Still, over the next few trading days, I will be reversing that and buying some of them back in anticipation of a bounce in crude.
DailyFx

Oil Price Still Vulnerable amid Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range

The price of oil has gapped lower for the third time in November despite an unexpected decline in US inventories, and recent price action raises the scope for a larger correction in crude as it fails to defend the opening range for November. Oil Price Still Vulnerable amid Failure to...
phillytrib.com

Markets, oil tumble as new coronavirus variant brings back travel restrictions

Stocks around the world tumbled Friday, with the S&P 500 logging its worst day since February, and oil prices plunged, after evidence of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa prompted some countries to reinstate travel restrictions and reignited concerns about the economic toll imposed by the pandemic. The number...
rigzone.com

Biden Says USA Gas Prices Will Drop Soon

Americans will see prices at the pump fall "before long". Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping U.S. oil reserves to ease price pressures and risk a feud with OPEC. In a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nantucket, he...
US News and World Report

Many Environmentalists Back Biden's Move to Tap Oil Reserve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and climate activists generally supported President Joe Biden's decision to release a record 50 million barrels of oil from America's strategic reserve, even as the move appeared to contradict his long-term vision of combating climate change. The U.S. action, announced Tuesday in coordination with countries such...
