Fill the holes. Fill the gaping holes. Mike Woodson knew that was the very first thing he had to do when he was hired as the coach at Indiana last spring. The mess he inherited needed an overhaul. Not a blow-it-up overhaul, because there were pieces to build around, most notably stud forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. They needed more shooting — enter Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp — and needed another big man to bang Big Ten bodies, which they got in 7-foot South Florida transfer Michael Durr.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO