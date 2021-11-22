ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS wins top honor at AMAs, becomes first Asian act to win

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean supergroup BTS, is now the first Asian act to win artist of...

Soompi

BTS Wins Most Awards Of Any Artist At 2021 MTV EMAs + aespa Claims Best Korean Act

BTS and aespa both took home awards at the 2021 MTV EMAs!. On November 14 local time, MTV held its annual Europe Music Awards, which took place in Budapest this year. BTS was the biggest winner of the night, winning all four awards for which they were nominated and snagging the most trophies of any artist this year. BTS won Best Group, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans, as well as the new award for Best K-Pop (for which BLACKPINK’s Lisa, MONSTA X, NCT 127, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and TWICE were also nominated).
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

BTS Becomes First Asian Act to Take Home Artist of the Year at American Music Awards

The American Music Awards showed its purple on Sunday night, with South Korean boy band BTS clinching artist of the year at the ceremony—marking the first time an Asian act has won what is considered to be the show’s top honor. “I seriously forgot what I gotta say,” RM, the group’s leader, said. “Thank you, AMAs. We’re truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here. We’re so honored.”
MUSIC
imdb.com

BTS Closes the AMAs With Smooth Performance of "Butter" After Winning Artist of the Year

Could things have been any smoother? BTS took the stage for the final performance of the night with their hit single, "Butter." V, Rm, Ji-min, Jongkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga performed live on stage on Sunday, Nov. 21, during the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. After taking home three awards, the boy band members put on their best yellow suits and got the crowd singing and dancing to the popular song that was released this summer. Keeping up with the theme, the stage illuminated with bright yellow lights and the animated "Butter" sign. Of course, BTS did the choreography that got more than the Army screaming. The K-pop...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

BTS fans react to their AMA performance and historic award win

BTS made history on Sunday night as they won Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards, and their loyal fans have flooded social media with support for their favourite K-Pop group. The boyband won all three awards they were nominated for, including Favourite Pop Duo or Group...
MUSIC
NME

BTS win Artist Of The Year at AMAs 2021: “This whole thing is a miracle”

BTS took home three awards at the American Music Awards 2021 tonight, including the top prize of Artist Of The Year. The record-breaking Korean group also collected the awards for Favourite Pop Duo Or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’ at the ceremony in Los Angeles. BTS were nominated...
MUSIC
UPI News

Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message on his Twitter account to K-pop superstar group Bangtan Boys (BTS), who won the biggest prize and two other awards at the American Music Awards Tuesday. In his message, the head of state addressed his thanks and congratulations to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

BTS Speaks Up About Performing In Front Of Fans During Concert, Historic Win At AMAs, Grammy Nomination, And More

BTS spoke up about their historic win at the American Music Awards, their Grammy nomination, their long-awaited offline concert currently being held in Los Angeles, and more!. A global press conference for the group’s “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA” concert was held ahead of the concert’s second night at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

BTS Totally Swept The AMAs And Dedicated All Of Their Epic Wins To ARMYs

Naturally, BTS grabbed all of the attention at the 2021 American Music Awards, and they grabbed a few major awards as well. The hit K-pop boy band not only shut down the stage with show-stopping performances, but also won the three major awards they were nominated for. The seven musicians have always made it clear they do it all for their fans, and these tweets about BTS’ 2021 AMAs sweep show just how much ARMYs love the group back.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

BTS Wins Big At The 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B held down her hosting duties for the very first time at the 2021 American Music Awards last night (November 21st). The Bronx rapper was welcomed on the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with shooting flames as she strutted wearing a black gown with a bedazzled neck and high split, her hair styled in a mullet while wearing full-length feathers on her back. And of course, she kicked things off by asking the crowd "What's Poppin'?"
MUSIC
NME

BTS and Coldplay unite for first joint ‘My Universe’ live performance at AMAs 2021

BTS and Coldplay performed ‘My Universe’ live together for the first time at tonight’s (November 21) AMAs 2021 in Los Angeles. The collaborative track was originally released on Coldplay’s latest album ‘Music of The Spheres’ and the British band have performed it several times with pre-recorded vocals and video from the Korean group.
MUSIC
