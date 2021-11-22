ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ban vs Pak: Shoaib Malik to miss 3rd T20I due to son's illness

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDhaka [Bangladesh], November 22 (ANI): Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh on Monday due to the illness of his child. "Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against...

