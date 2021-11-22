ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China, ASEAN establish comprehensive strategic partnership

milwaukeesun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], November 22 (ANI): China and ASEAN on Monday upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. At the special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue...

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese Foreign Minister says Russia, India, China demonstrates genuine multilateralism

Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness,...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
Washington Post

In China, escalating cost of business sends some companies to the exits

A new data protection law is changing the calculus for doing business in China, with foreign and domestic firms scrambling to comply, and some companies including LinkedIn and Yahoo choosing to leave. China’s personal information protection law, implemented this month, is the latest factor adding to a challenging political environment...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Strategic Partnership#Ani#Asean China#Chinese#Global Times
UPI News

PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution. Kishida told 800 military personnel during a troop review at Camp Asaka near Tokyo that the option for Self-Defense Forces...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China's military activities could risk 'miscalculation': Report

Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan strait, security experts have warned that China's provocative military activities near Taiwan could result in "miscalculation."Speaking at the conference in Taipei, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said, "In the Indo-Pacific region, America's effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People's Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges.""The PRC's repressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, military adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, discriminatory economic policies and economic coercion of our allies, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and many others all threaten the rules-based order," Oudkirk was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.
MILITARY
The Independent

US puts a dozen more Chinese companies on export blacklist

China has warned the US of “countermeasures” a day after a dozen of the country’s tech firms were added to a Washington export blacklist over alleged national security and foreign policy concerns.While the US defended its actions by saying that global trade and commerce should not support national security risks, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday his country reserved the right to take countermeasures.The Chinese companies are a part of 27 foreign entities and individuals that were added to the blacklist — called the Entity List — for allegedly engaging in activities “that are contrary to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
kfgo.com

Xi says China will never seek hegemony at summit with ASEAN

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit on Monday that Beijing would not coerce its smaller regional neighbours, Chinese state media reported. The China-ASEAN virtual summit, which is being held to celebrate 30 years of dialogue,...
CHINA
omahanews.net

Two more nations sign up to China's New Silk Road initiative

Eritrea and Guinea-Bissau have announced plans to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), actively promoted by Beijing. The two nations have reportedly signed a formal agreement with China ahead of a key regional forum. The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar BRI, also known as the New Silk Road, was announced by President...
CHINA
baltimorenews.net

China ties blamed for Solomon Islands unrest

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): As the violent unrest refuses to die down in the Solomon Islands, the leader of island nation Manasseh Sogavare has blamed "foreign powers" for encouraging the unrest in the country that is a key battlefront in the Pacific region. Papua New Guinea and Australia are...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Australia alarmed by Chinese spy ship

Canberra has confirmed reports of a Chinese spy vessel spotted off the Australian coast, with officials decrying the ?alarming? action despite noting that Beijing was within its rights to sail in international waters. Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that a Chinese surveillance ship spent some time near his country's coast...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan denounces China for taking retaliatory measures against countries forging ties with Taipei

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): Taiwan on Sunday denounced China for taking retaliatory measures against countries that seek to develop ties with Taipei. The remarks came in a statement from the Mainland Affair Council following China's interference in the internal matters of Taiwan and Lithuania, Focus Taiwan reported. The MAC termed China's response to countries for their exchanges with Taiwan as "barbaric". "The decision by Taiwan and Lithuania to open reciprocal representative offices and develop a friendly, cooperative relationship reflects a basic right for members of the international community, the MAC said in a statement. "This is not an internal affair as described by China" but a matter between Taiwan and Lithuania, Beijing has no right to comment on, it said.
CHINA
The Independent

China tells US not to ‘play Taiwan card’ because it is a ‘losing hand’ as lawmakers visit island

Bipartisan lawmakers visited Taiwan on Thursday, a move that has angered the powers that be in China. Beijing considers the contested island part of its territory and did not sanction a meeting.Following the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reminded the US “not to play the Taiwan card, because it’s a bad card, and a losing hand”, during a media briefing. He reminded the US not to breach the One-China policy, or send the wrong idea about “Taiwan independence”.The five US lawmakers paid a surprise visit to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, which solidified the relationship between the eastern...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy