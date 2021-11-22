ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death trial to hear closing arguments

By RUSS BYNUM
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Attorneys were scheduled to give closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death became part of a broader reckoning on racial injustice in the criminal legal system. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were expected to...

Daily Herald

