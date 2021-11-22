ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 deals (at early Black Friday prices) for people who are hosting over the holidays

By Chris Thomas, BestReviews
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u936F_0d3df89d00

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s a safe bet that many folks are looking to spruce up and organize their space for the coming festivities. There’s a wide range of home goods offered at deep discounts already, even though Thanksgiving is still almost a week away. In categories like smart home appliances, entertainment equipment and home maintenance, there are sure to be some deals that make your holiday experience considerably easier.

Top home goods deals of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9ZK8_0d3df89d00

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit : $60 discount

Sometimes you need a cordless drill, and sometimes you need a lighter and smaller cordless screwdriver that can fit into tight spaces. This discounted combo kit includes both so that you can get your construction projects underway with the most convenient tools possible.

Available at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5G57_0d3df89d00

Echo Dot 4th Gen : $15 discount

The latest and greatest compact Alexa device boasts high-quality sound and long-range microphones that make it easier to activate voice assistance than ever before. It even comes with a dependable Bluetooth-controlled color-changing lightbulb.

Available at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCHs1_0d3df89d00

Ecobee Smart Thermostat : $50 discount

Designed for seamless integration with several popular smart home systems, this advanced smart thermostat lets you program your heating and cooling systems in ways that can significantly reduce your utility bills.

Available at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00urjs_0d3df89d00

BioBidet BB-600 Bidet Toilet Seat : $60 discount

Being the lucky owner of one of these advanced bidet toilet seats ensures that your holiday guests will be impressed by more than just your roasted ham and beverage selection. Front and rear jets, a heated seat and customizable water temperature make this a surprisingly practical choice, given its low price.

Available at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkyDw_0d3df89d00

Kasa Smart Light Switch : $13 discount on a pack of three

Electronic equipment doesn’t have to be fancy to be highly convenient and practical. This three-pack of straightforward Wi-Fi light switches is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant and doesn’t need a separate smart home hub to work perfectly.

Available at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqeJd_0d3df89d00

iRobot Braava 380t Wet and Dry : $100 discount

This steeply discounted home cleaning robot is designed to remove more stubborn stains than just about any other automated vacuum can handle. It boasts advanced navigation techniques and can accommodate huge spaces.

Available at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggKgg_0d3df89d00

Samsung Q60A : $1,000 discount

As the entry-level model in Samsung’s vaunted QLED lineup, you can rest assured that this TV is in the upper echelon of modern home theater displays. Measuring 85 inches with a wide color gamut and effective HDR production with 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, this one’s perfect for enhancing family movie night without spending an absolute fortune.

Available at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMbuM_0d3df89d00

Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Heater : $16 discount

The holidays may get chilly, but you don’t have to freeze, thanks to high-efficiency personal heaters like this one from heating and cooling giant Honeywell. It can focus in multiple directions and boasts highly user-friendly controls as well as a programmable thermostat, so it doesn’t accidentally overheat a room while you’re asleep.

Available at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTJf0_0d3df89d00

Google Nest Doorbell : $80 discount

The updated Google Nest doorbell offers easy-to-manage remote access to the most critical part of your home. Its high-definition HDR sensor delivers better image quality than just about any Wi-Fi doorbell, and its user interface is second to none in terms of convenience.

Available at Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fyTg_0d3df89d00

Google Nest Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight : $50 discount

Your guests will appreciate that you’ve gone to lengths to make sure your home’s entryways are secure. This advanced security light is engineered to tell the difference between people, animals and vehicles and picks up bright, crisp, Full HD video to keep you on top of your house’s surroundings.

Available at Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dw7vI_0d3df89d00

Macy’s Stainless Steel Cookware Set : $90 discount

If you’re looking to entertain on a budget, know that this heavily discounted set can help you do the job at a lower price than likely anything else on the market. It sports five pans (four of which have lids) in addition to a vegetable strainer and three nylon utensils, all at a rock-bottom price.

Available at Macy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3512yr_0d3df89d00

Shark Ion WiFi Robotic Vacuum : $80 discount

A self-guided robotic vacuum like this one can keep your space clean throughout your daily life without requiring you to do anything at all. Its WiFi connectivity ensures it’s easy to manage and allows you complete control over its coverage map.

Available at Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AseVk_0d3df89d00

Shark Apex DuoClean Upright Vacuum Cleaner : $80 discount

This ultra-lightweight vacuum cleaner is designed to make quick cleanups easy, whether you’re prepping for guests who are about to arrive or taking care of a sudden spill in the middle of an event. It’s especially good at removing stubborn pet hair and allergens from carpet and upholstery.

Available at Kohl’s

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

