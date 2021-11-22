ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, MI

Learn to Play Soccer (Session 1)

gardencitymi.org
 7 days ago

8-week class geared towards boys and girls ages 4-6 is a...

www.gardencitymi.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Coronavirus variants: Here's what we know

(CNN) — Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, is also the quickest to be labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization because of its seemingly fast spread in South Africa and its many troubling mutations. Its emergence has already led to travel restrictions, high-level government meetings and promises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
CBS News

Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor of Texas "at this moment"

Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Here is where the COVID-19 omicron variant has spread

(NewsNation Now) — Confirmed or suspected cases of the new omicron variant have been reported in several countries just days after it was identified by researchers in South Africa. Scientists in several places — from Hong Kong to Europe to North America — have confirmed its presence. Here is an...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Ball
CBS News

Merriam-Webster picks vaccine as its 2021 word of the year

New York — With an expanded definition to reflect the times, Merriam-Webster has declared an omnipresent truth as its 2021 word of the year: vaccine. "This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021," Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor-at-large, told The Associated Press ahead of Monday's announcement.
VACCINES

Comments / 0

Community Policy