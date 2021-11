Bio/Pharma companies in China raising capital for innovator drugs for foreign markets saw significant continued growth in investment with a total of over $8.8B in venture financing over the past five years, according to GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Center Deals Database. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic seems to have raised the importance of funding drug development for the treatment of infectious diseases. While there have been recent regulatory reforms in China to increase innovator drug development, the first Chinese-developed oncology innovator drug, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), received US FDA approval in November 2019. There are great expectations on seeing more approvals for Chinese-originating innovator drugs in western countries such as the US and EU.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO