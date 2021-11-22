Leopards continue to improve on the court

Coaches: Randy Hill (head coach), Tyler Ozburn and Bryce Jarvis. Returning starters and other key wrestlers: Senior Isaiah Skinner returns as a two-time region champion at 152 pounds, while seniors Kendry Chicas (120) and Jonathan Pittman (145), juniors Owen Mabry (113), Lando Turner (126) and Zachary Bryant (195), and sophomores Caden Steele (126), Christopher Venegas (138), Brett Sharpe (182) all return to the lineup. Senior Joseph Bentley (220) and John Jira (195) are also expected to contribute heavily. On the girls’ side, nationally-ranked senior Samantha Hauff returns after a third-place finish at 152 pounds in the GHSA Class 5A traditional tournament last winter.
