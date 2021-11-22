BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift had big nights at the 2021 AMAs

OK, is somebody cutting onions?! For Olivia Rodrigo's debut performance at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, the pop star serenaded us with a beautiful acoustic rendition of her song "Traitor," and we're still recovering. Rodrigo has been unstoppable this year, and her first-ever performance at the AMAs was just another milestone on her lengthy list of accomplishments. The teen sensation is a first-time nominee and the most-nominated star at the awards this year, leading the pack with seven nods — including artist of the year, favorite pop female artist, and favorite pop album. By the end of the evening, she took home the award for new artist of the year.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO