BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift had big nights at the 2021 AMAs

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS headlined the 2021 American Music Awards...

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Gave an Angelic Performance For Her AMAs Debut, and We're Crying

OK, is somebody cutting onions?! For Olivia Rodrigo's debut performance at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, the pop star serenaded us with a beautiful acoustic rendition of her song "Traitor," and we're still recovering. Rodrigo has been unstoppable this year, and her first-ever performance at the AMAs was just another milestone on her lengthy list of accomplishments. The teen sensation is a first-time nominee and the most-nominated star at the awards this year, leading the pack with seven nods — including artist of the year, favorite pop female artist, and favorite pop album. By the end of the evening, she took home the award for new artist of the year.
MUSIC
Quad-Cities Times

SHANE BROWN: The night Taylor Swift was almost mine

This week, Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of her mega-selling album "Red," and the centerpiece is a new version of "All Too Well," perhaps the most biting of her famous break-up songs. Some call it the "You're So Vain" of the millennial generation. The original was already an emotional powerhouse, but this new version is a next-level gut-punch of seething vitriol that's been sending fans to their Kleenex boxes faster than anyone could possibly shake it off. Last weekend, she performed the entire 10-minute opus on "Saturday Night Live."
MUSIC
mix929.com

Variety’s Hitmakers celebration honors Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and more

With just six weeks of 2021 left to go, it’s time to look back at the songs that made a big impact this year. Variety is doing just that with its fifth annual Hitmakers event, which will salute this year’s 25 top music acts. Among the nominees are Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Billie Eilish and many others.
MUSIC
ABC30 Fresno

AMA winners 2021: BTS named artist of the year; Olivia Rodrigo scores new artist win | FULL LIST

LOS ANGELES -- Korean pop sensation BTS was high like the moon at the 2021 American Music Awards, scoring the coveted artist of the year win. "Four years ago, we gave this first-time ever TV live performance at this stage, AMAs, it was 'DNA.' We were too excited and nervous at time, and it's been a long and amazing ride since then," said the boy group's leader RM. "We'll never take it for granted."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BTS, Taylor Swift & More Record-Setters at the 2021 AMAs

BTS and Taylor Swift were among the artists who set records at the 2021 American Music Awards, held on Sunday (Nov. 21) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. BTS won artist of the year, becoming the first group to win in that top category since One Direction won back-to-back awards in 2014-15. The K-pop sensations beat Swift, who has won six times in the category, more than anyone else. This is only Swift’s second loss in the category. She previously lost to 1D in 2015.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bigrapidsnews.com

American Music Awards winners includes BTS, Rodrigo, Swift

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”. Favorite trending song: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”. Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”. Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan. Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood. Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay.
MUSIC
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Gets the Crowd Swaying With ‘Traitor’ at the 2021 AMAs

The singer-songwriter performed her hit 'Sour' power ballad at an award show for the first time. Olivia Rodrigo made her American Music Awards debut on Sunday night (Nov. 21) with a powerful performance of her current hit single, the breakup power ballad “Traitor.”. After being introduced by host Cardi B...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

BTS Had the Best Night Ever at the 2021 AMAs -- See All the Best Moments!

No one had a better night at the 2021 American Music Awards than BTS! The K-pop group not only took home every award they were nominated for on Sunday night, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song, they also took the AMAs stage, performing "My Universe" with Coldplay before later closing out the show with "Butter." (Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to join BTS for the remix but had to drop out last minute.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, & Coldplay & BTS Play The American Music Awards

Last night, the American Music Awards, the annual show that doesn’t even pretend to aim for prestige, went down in Los Angeles. Last year, the AMAs were a pandemic show, and so everything went down virtually. The big showstopper performance was the Weeknd, with Kenny G and a whole bunch of pyrotechnics, on a Los Angeles bridge. Last night, though, the stars got to sing their songs on stages, in front of human beings.
MUSIC
BBC

American Music Awards: BTS and Taylor Swift take top awards

BTS were the big winners at Sunday's American Music Awards, picking up three prizes including artist of the year. The South Korean band also won best pop group for the third year in a row, and best pop song for their chart-topping dance anthem, Butter. "This whole thing is a...
MUSIC
WUSA

Taylor Swift Thanks Fans for 'Red' Support in AMAs Acceptance Speech for Favorite Pop Album

Red singer Taylor Swift was unable to make it to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night, but she was sure to thank her fans for all their support. , Swift appeared virtually, rocking a denim button-down and her signature red lip. In the clip, the 31-year-old artist called taking home the award, "an honor," while also thanking fans for their support of her re-release of Red.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Yungblud, BTS, Taylor Swift Among Winners At 2021 MTV EMAs

Ed Sheeran, BTS and Yungblud were among the big winners at the 2021 MTV EMAs in Budapest. You can see the full list of winners below. The awards were held in person for the first time since 2019 on Sunday night in the Hungarian capital, with the ceremony hosted by Saweetie. The night also featured performances from Sheeran, Yungblud, Måneskin, Kim Petras and more.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Arrived at Her First AMAs in a Gown Fit For a Winner

Olivia Rodrigo makes her American Music Awards debut on Sunday night with seven whopping nominations — and a sparkling look fit for a winner. Dressed in a sheer, iridescent purple David Koma gown, the color of her Sour album cover, the singer, who's also performing at the show, certainly made a statement on the red carpet. The sequin dress even featured a fluffy feather trim on the bottom for extra drama.
CELEBRITIES

