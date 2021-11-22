ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emma Watchilla, Wyoming Seminary field hockey

For our Student Athlete of the Week program, we head towards the Portage Lakes and meet two senior Panthers at Manchester High School. Emma King capped off a historic career at Manchester while gathering first team all PAC-7, first team all district, and first team all-state. She led the Panthers to an undefeated regular season. Emma had a school record 67 goals and 14 assists. She will be attending the University of Akron in the fall on a scholarship to continue her soccer career. Riley Soles was a senior captain and first team All-PAC-7 performer on the field this year. He was a leader on both sides of the ball. On offense Riley averaged 6.7 yards per carry and scored six rushing touchdowns for the Panthers. On defense, as a safety, Riley had 67 tackles and four interceptions. Riley plans on attending Stark State next year and being in the PSI program to eventually start a career at FirstEnergy. The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital.

AKRON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO