Dallas, PA

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emma Watchilla, Wyoming Seminary field hockey

By Stephanie Panny Staff Writer
The Citizens Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming Seminary junior Emma Watchilla scored a hat trick to help lift the Blue Knights over Oley Valley, 6-0, and take their fourth consecutive PIAA Class 1A field hockey championship. For her efforts, Watchilla was selected as The Citizens’ Voice Athlete of the Week. What kind of personal goals...

www.citizensvoice.com

