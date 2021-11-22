ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ban vs Pak: Shoaib Malik to miss 3rd T20I due to son's illness

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDhaka [Bangladesh], November 22 (ANI): Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh on Monday due to the illness of his child. "Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against...

Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
AFP

Ali, Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against Bangladesh

An unbroken opening century stand by Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid platform after bowling out Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday. Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps, 185 shy of Bangladesh's first-innings total. "In the afternoon, it started to spin a bit. The ball was old. So it was gripping and doing a few other tricks. Our plan was that we have to stay at the wicket and utilise the bad balls," Ali said after the dayâs play. Pace bowler Hasan Ali led Pakistan earlier with the ball, finishing with 5-51, his sixth five-wicket, which kept Bangladesh in check after the hosts resumed with 253-4 in the morning.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Shakib Al Hasan to miss Bangladesh's T20I series against Pak

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a 16-man squad for the T20i series against Pakistan, which will be played in Dhaka (November 19-22). Allrounders Shakib Al Hasan and Shaif Uddin are unavailable due to injuries while Litton Kumar Das, Soumya Sarkar and Rubel Hossain have...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ban vs Pak: Hasan Ali reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 20 (ANI): Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday. Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and...
SPORTS
KREX

New variant hits sports just as they were nearing normality

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Golf, cricket, and rugby became the first major sports to be affected by the new COVID-19 variant on Friday, prompting fears of renewed travel restrictions and disrupted events just as they were returning to normal nearly two years into the pandemic. European golfers withdrew midway through the season-opening DP […]
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

SL vs WI, 2nd Test: Karunaratne, Nissanka help hosts take honours (Stumps, Day 1)

Galle [Sri Lanka], November 29 (ANI): Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne ensured that Sri Lanka took the honours on rain-affected Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies here at the Galle International Stadium on Monday. At stumps, Sri Lanka's score read 113/1 with Pathum Nissanka (61) and...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Prasoon Joshi honoured with Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 at 52nd IFFI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Multiple National award-winner and Padmashri awardee, Prasoon Joshi, was honoured at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, as the Indian Personality of the Year. The award was presented to him by the Union Minister IB, Shri Anurag Thakur, where other eminent...
MOVIES
