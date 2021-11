Genesis, Hyundai's luxury arm, is getting ready for its own EV revolution. It recently teased eight new electric cars on social media, including its very first EV the GV60, and we've been keeping a close eye on the rest of its EV fleet including the upcoming GV70 Electrified SUV which we first got a look at back in February. This compact luxury crossover will be the first Hyundai EV built in the company's factory in Montgomery, Alabama, and promises to undercut rivals on price, and offer more standard features. The Genesis GV70 makes its world debut in China this Friday (November 19), at the Guangzhou Auto Show and will be the third electrified model after the G80 and GV60 in that market. Genesis shared the news with the accompanying teaser image.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO