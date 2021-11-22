ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being hit by a pickup truck while walking near the Latham Circle

By Jim Franco
 7 days ago
COLONIE — A 32 Latham man was hit and killed while walking along the southbound ramp of Route 9 leading to the Latham Circle.

According to Lt. Robert Donnelly, Randall Schanz was walking on the Loudon Road ramp at around 6:11 p.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the truck immediately stopped, checked on Schanz and called 911.

Colonie Emergency Medical Service and the Latham Fire Department provided care at the scene but Schanz succumbed to his injuries.

The ramp was closed for about two hours while investigators reconstructed the accident.

Neither impairment nor speed appear to be factors, Donnelly said, and the driver is cooperating. He was not injured.

