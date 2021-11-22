ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Commission Work Session

cityofmhk.com
 7 days ago

The governing and legislative body of the city is the City...

cityofmhk.com

kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council to Meet in Special Session

The Indianola City Council will meet in special session this evening. The council will receive presentations from recruitment firms regarding the hiring of a new city manager. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
INDIANOLA, IA
fortscott.biz

City/County Commission Meet Together Nov. 30

The Fort Scott City and Bourbon County Commissioners will hold a work session on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at the Empress Event Center, 7 North Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas at 12:00 p.m. Even though a majority of City Commissioners will be present, no City business will be conducted.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

County board to hold work session Tuesday

The Cottonwood County Board of Commissioners will hold a special work session Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m., at the county courthouse in Windom. The work session will be used to discuss several items to plan for future action by the board. On the agenda, the board will discuss the county...
WINDOM, MN
kelo.com

Sioux Falls City Council planning commission meetings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux falls City council will meet on Tuesday at noon for a planning comission briefing. On the agenda will be various zoning items, including the discussion of granting liquor licenses near “sensitive” land use locations. Also, the Council will hear reports on the Initial...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The State-Journal

City commission contracts with local lobbying firm

In a 4-1 vote, the city commission OK’d a six-month contract with a lobbying service at Monday’s meeting. Per the agreement, the city will pay Commonwealth Alliances LLC, a Frankfort-based lobby firm with 70+ years of bi-partisan political and government relations experience, $3,000 per month from now through April. The total cost to the city is $18,000 and City Manager Laura Hagg told leaders the contract can be canceled with 30 days notice.
FRANKFORT, KY
News Break
Politics
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee To Establish City Environmental Commission

The city of Maumee has initiated the process to establish an environmental commission solely focused on natural and built environmental health. The impending passage of Ordinance No. 057-2021 amends the city’s revised code to create the Chapter 189 Environmental Commission. The Maumee Environmental Commission, recommended by Maumee councilperson Gabe Barrow,...
MAUMEE, OH
Voice News

New Marine City Commission meeting schedule proposed

At the Marine City Commission’s Nov. 18 meeting, commissioners discussed potential changes to their schedule: moving their meetings to a different day on a once a month basis. City Manager Holly Tatman started off by saying that the city would like to move planning commission meetings up from 7 p.m....
MARINE CITY, MI
stocktonsentinel.com

Business conducted at Stockton City Commission meeting

The Stockton City Commission met on Tuesday, November 16th for its regular meeting with commissioners Reesa Brown, Jesica Kerr, Nathan Glendening, Adam Bryant and Bob Becker, as well as manager/clerk Courtney Flower and assistant city clerk Kayla Hilbrink in attendance. The commissioners began the…
STOCKTON, KS
Plainsman

City commission approves three variances

HURON — Three variance requests took the majority of the time that Huron city commissioners deliberated Monday evening, as the rest of the agenda moved very quickly. The first variance was filed by Barry Mack at 885 Parkside Dr., to build an addition to the attached garage on the property. The proposed addition is closer to the edge of the road than setbacks would allow. The hearing examiner and city planner both suggested approval, and commissioners followed suit.
HURON, SD
radioresultsnetwork.com

Nessel: Redistricting Commission Should Have Met In Open Session

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued an opinion today finding that, “[p]resuming that the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission’s October 27, 2021, closed session was held to discuss memoranda that provided Commission members with certain legal parameters and historical context that should be considered in developing, drafting, and adopting the redistricting plans… the discussion should have been held at an open meeting.”
POLITICS
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors to Hold Work Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in special session and a work session today. The board will first meet in special session, considering the FY21 Annual Financial Report. After the special session concludes, the board will discuss upgrading 180th Avenue, codification of county ordinances, performance appraisals and workman’s comp, a budget amendment, and issues with the Warren County Justice Center. The special session begins at 9:20am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
wnax.com

Yankton City Commission to Talk Wastewater

The Yankton City Commission will have to make some major decisions about the future of the wastewater treatment plant. The commission will hold a work session about the potential project before their regular meeting Monday night. City Manager Amy Leon says they will give the commission a number of options….
YANKTON, SD
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council special session for demolition bid

The Clarksburg City Council met for a special session Monday morning to consider a demolition bid. The bid was awarded to Blue Gold Development LLC with a value of $128,099 to demolish seven structures in Clarksburg that had become unstable and unsafe due to fire damage.
CLARKSBURG, WV
TribTown.com

Redevelopment commission to meet at city hall

The Seymour Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at Seymour City Hall, 301 N. Chestnut St. The agenda includes consideration of approval of the 2022 commission meeting schedule, a financial report from Reedy Financial Group and miscellaneous business. The meeting is open to the...
SEYMOUR, IN
Eunice News

City work on Park Avenue

A grader works on Park Avenue at its intersection with Jake Street on Thursday. The work is part of the city’s bi-annual street improvement program. Mayor Scott Fontenot said the Park Avenue work is extensive, but there have been no setbacks to the plan. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)
POLITICS
San Mateo Daily Journal

Redwood City commission backs new district maps

Two draft district maps have received backing from a Redwood City commission tasked with leading the city’s redistricting process, presenting the council with a dilemma of whether to keep more neighborhoods whole or to prioritize communities of interest. Wednesday’s meeting marked the last of many discussions the 11-person Advisory Redistricting...
REDWOOD CITY, CA

