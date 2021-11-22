City Commission Work Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in special session and a work session today. The board will first meet in special session, considering the FY21 Annual Financial Report. After the special session concludes, the board will discuss upgrading 180th Avenue, codification of county ordinances, performance appraisals and workman’s comp, a budget amendment, and issues with the Warren County Justice Center. The special session begins at 9:20am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
Comments / 0