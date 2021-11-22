City Commission Work Session

HURON — Three variance requests took the majority of the time that Huron city commissioners deliberated Monday evening, as the rest of the agenda moved very quickly. The first variance was filed by Barry Mack at 885 Parkside Dr., to build an addition to the attached garage on the property. The proposed addition is closer to the edge of the road than setbacks would allow. The hearing examiner and city planner both suggested approval, and commissioners followed suit.

