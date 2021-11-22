ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Artist Makes a Bust of Himself Working on a Smaller Figure of Himself

By Carlos Zotomayor
SolidSmack
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an Amazon Associate Solidsmack.com earns from qualifying purchases. Irish poet Oscar Wilde once said that “life imitates art more than art imitates life.” In layman’s terms, it means that human beings tend to look at nature through the eyes of an artist by way of their art rather than see...

www.solidsmack.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Wilde
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Is a 1970s Dream in the Most Dramatic Fringe Dress at Gucci Love Parade

Miley Cyrus looked straight out of the 1970s as she arrived at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The “Plastic Hearts” singer and house ambassador attended the special presentation on Tuesday night in glittering fashion, modeling a high-neck blue fringe gown from the brand. The design featured a metallic appeal set atop a purple base with a contrasting white-feathered drop waist for full effect. Cyrus’ choice of accessories and hair style added to the retro-chic appeal of the look as well. On her feet, the Disney Channel alumna tapped Gucci once more with her choice of metallic heels. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sewing#Irish
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Pleated-Jeans.com

“I’ve Made A Terrible Mistake” (25 Pics)

I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my day, but the best mistakes are the ones you don’t make. I say it’s okay to laugh, as long as no one gets hurt. Plus, if you can’t laugh at yourself, then what’s the point of life?. 1. “I ordered wrapping paper online,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
E! News

Tom Hanks 3 Favorite Film Roles Might Surprise You

Watch: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens. Life is so much more than a box of chocolates to Tom Hanks. On Nov. 10, the Oscar winner sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the favorite films he has worked on during his 40-year career in Hollywood. With nearly 100 films on his résumé and two Oscars, he has a lot to cherry-pick from, but the big ones that stand out have special ‘personal' meaning.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Lizzo Adds Grunge Touches to a Pink Floral Bouffant Dress in Combat Boots & Leather Vest for Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lizzo makes a bold statement with her latest flowy look. The “Truth Hurts” singer attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday with singer Ciara, where she was spotted wearing an ensemble suitable for the smash hitmaker. Lizzo wore a black bouffant dress that featured a pink floral print across the dress. The garment also had puffy-sleeves that are trending right now, with celebs like Emma Roberts and Zoey Deutch sporting similar variations recently. When it came down to the shoes, Lizzo slipped on a pair of black combat boots that complemented her leather vest —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41. LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton (where Abloh was most recently creative director of menswear) and recently became a majority investor in Off-White, posted to its social media channels on Sunday, Nov. 28 announcing the American designer's passing, following his private battle with cancer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mxdwn.com

Julian Lennon Reacts To New Peter Jackson Directed Beatles Documentary Get Back: “It Has Made Me So Proud”

Julian Lennon, is a British singer-songwriter, musician, photographer, filmmaker, author, and of course the son of the late Beatles’ band member, John Lennon. He was actually the direct inspiration for popular Beatles’ songs like “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds” (1967), “Hey Jude” (1968), and “Good Night” (1968). He first started making music back in 1974 and released his debut album, Valotte, in 1984. Since then he’s had a multitude of albums released including Everything Changes (2011), Photograph Smile (1998), and The Secret Value of Daydreaming (1986). Along with his music releases, he’s been keeping busy, he produced the environmental documentary film WhaleDreamers (2006). He also worked on the documentary, Women of the White Buffalo (2020) as an executive producer.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Ford Compares Watching ‘House of Gucci’ to Surviving a Hurricane: ‘Hard to See the Humor and Camp’

Tom Ford was a fast-rising designer in Milan in 1995, the year Maurizio Gucci was shot and killed in a hit job ordered by his estranged wife Patrizia. In Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” he’s played by Reeve Carney in a few scenes of the film, which of course meant Ford himself would inevitably watch. In a new essay for Air Mail, Ford aired out his grievances with the movie, which he felt missed the mark despite strong performances from Lady Gaga (as Patrizia) and Jeremy Irons (as Rodolfo, Maurizio’s father). “The shiny, ambitious, beautifully filmed and costumed tale of greed...
MOVIES
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy