The following is a column submitted by Mendocino County Superintendent of Schools Michelle Hutchins, published here as a letter-to-the-editor:. When we talk about jobs in education, most of us think of teaching. The truth is education requires a whole host of people doing all sorts of jobs to provide students with the support they need to succeed. We transport children to and from school—with bus drivers. We feed students—with food service employees. We give them additional attention and support—with paraprofessionals (instructional aides). We provide clean, safe environments for learning—with custodians and maintenance workers.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO