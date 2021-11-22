ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UTEP men open Golden Turkey Classic on Monday with tough bout with UC Riverside

By UTEP Athletics
KTSM
KTSM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SX9p9_0d3dcBtc00

The UTEP men’s basketball team (2-1) opens up a stretch with three straight and six of eight at home to wrap up nonconference action when it plays host to UC Riverside (3-2) in its first game of the Cerebros Sports Golden Turkey Classic at 7 p.m. MT Monday (Nov. 22).

The Miners are riding a two-game winning streak after picking up their first road win of the season, 73-64, at Pacific on Nov. 19. UTEP is also looking to protect its homecourt, where it sports a perfect 2-0 mark on the young year.

The Orange and Blue have their work cut out for them, with UCR already boasting a buzzer-beating three-fourths of the floor shot to emerge victorious at Pac 12 member Arizona State, 66-65, on Nov. 11. UCR has won three of the past four, including a 95-57 thrashing of Bethesda last time out on Nov. 20.

UTEP is 3-0 all time against UCR, with all three meetings coming at home and all three occurring since the 2006-07 season. Most recently the Orange and Blue posted a 68-56 win on Dec. 16, 2016. All three match-ups in the series have been decided by double digits. Head coach Joe Golding constructed a 1-2 mark against the Highlanders while at the helm of the ACU program.

Big West Conference member UCR is 3-2 on the year, aided by winning three of the past four contests. Included in that was a dramatic 66-65 victory at Pac 12 member Arizona State on Nov. 11. Most recently the Highlanders demolished Bethesda, 95-56, on Nov. 20. Five different players are putting up at least 8.0 points per game, led by Flynn Cameron (11.6 ppg), J.P. Moorman II (11.2 ppg) and Zyon Pullin (10.4 ppg). Callum McRae (9.2 ppg) has also been a thorn for the opponents. McRae (7.8 rpg) and Moorman II (7.0 rpg) lead the charge on the glass, helping the Highlanders sport a +7.6 rebounding margin. Pullin also dishes out 5.4 assists per game.

UCR is under the direction of second-year head coach Mike Pagpayo (17-8). It among the league and national leaders for 3-pointers attempted (131-first/23rd) and made (42-first/40th), defensive rebounds per game (31.2-third/26th), rebounds per game (43.6-third/38th), 3-point field-goal defense (26.8-third/62nd) assists per game (16.2-second/66th), rebounding margin (+7.6-third/79th), scoring defense (63.2-third/98th) and field-goal percentage defense (39.3-fourth/99th).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Golding
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Day reacts to Michigan football's resounding 42-27 win over Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State has made it well-known that it’s put a premium on The Game, but it turns out this year it didn’t really matter. Michigan football made the OSU game a point of emphasis this year, from the ‘Beat Ohio’ drill, to signage in the weight room, to other things that haven’t been spoken of publicly. It worked. The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes, 42-27, in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Oregon climbs in AP, coaches polls

After its rivalry win over Oregon State Saturday, Oregon climbed slightly in both major polls. The Ducks are up to No. 10 on both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. They jumped one spot in both polls after freefalling to No. 11 last week. There was plenty...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Riverside#Utep#Highlanders#Homecourt#Blue#Ucr#Orange#Acu#Big West Conference#Pac 12#Arizona State
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia is Technically Not Bowl Eligible

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) return home to Autzen stadium in Eugene to face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12). The Ducks have a chance to take home the Pac-12 North title with a win and punch their ticket to their third straight Pac-12 championship game.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UC Riverside defeats NAIA La Sierra University 72-54

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Wil Tattersall posted 18 points as UC Riverside defeated the NAIA's La Sierra University 72-54 on Sunday. Dragan Elkaz had 15 points for UC Riverside (2-1). Flynn Cameron added 11 points and six rebounds. JP Moorman II had eight rebounds. DJ Everage had 16 points for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
usdtoreros.com

Men’s Basketball Handles UC Riverside, 74-62

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego men's basketball team (3-1) took the lead with 10:51 left in the first half and never looked back in a win over UC Riverside (2-2), 74-62. Redshirt senior guard Joey Calcaterra led all scorers with 21 points, just two shy of his career high. Calcaterra shot 7-of-9 from the field, 3-of-4 from long range, and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

UMass men’s basketball falls to Weber State in Jersey Mike’s Classic opener

The basket looked a little bigger for the Weber State men’s basketball team on Thursday against UMass. After shooting 48.3 percent from the field to pull ahead with a 36-34 lead at the half, the Wildcats’ offense looked nearly unstoppable in the second half by shooting a remarkable 69 percent from the field in the frame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

San Diego plays host to UC Riverside

UC Riverside (2-1) vs. San Diego (2-1) Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays UC Riverside in an early season matchup. UC Riverside beat La Sierra University by 18 at home on Sunday, while San Diego is coming off of a 75-70 overtime road loss to Cal on Monday.
BASKETBALL
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
763
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy