Millions more people could be offered booster jabs as advisers consider extending them to all adults under emergency measures to limit the spread of the omicron variant.A decision from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on expanding the programme and cutting the gap before a third dose could come as early as Monday.Teachers and pupils in Year 7 and above are now being “strongly advised” to wear masks in communal areas outside classrooms in England.They will become compulsory again on public transport and in shops from Tuesday, when isolation rules will return for international arrivals until they receive...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO