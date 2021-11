“From big to little England, our gracious Queen you come,” sang the choir of children who welcomed Elizabeth II to Barbados in February 1966. Before the year was out, the English-speaking island, a colony since the second quarter of the 17th century, would achieve independence from Britain. Donkeys were draped in Union Jacks and, from across the island’s 167 square miles, guests gathered in the appropriately named Queen’s Park, in the capital of Bridgetown, to watch a tree-planting ceremony by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Like the Queen herself, the women – regardless of ethnicity – wore hats and white gloves. Among cheering crowds were boys in cub scout uniforms. Distinctive in the sunshine were the white solar topees of the Royal Barbados Police.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO