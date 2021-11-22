ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

9 Industry Updates You Need to Know This Week [60-second Read]

By Brooklyn Kiosow
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 7 days ago

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what's happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day's top stories delivered straight to your inbox. 1. Amazon's New Robotics Facility Adds 200 Jobs in...

www.thomasnet.com

ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Amazon Prepares Supply Chain for Biggest Holiday Shopping Season Ever

How much will people spend online this holiday season? All...
RETAIL
signalscv.com

Glucofort Reviews: November 2021 Update All You Need To Know

Glucofort is a blood sugar support supplement sold exclusively online. The supplement uses amino acids, herbal extracts, plants, vitamins, and minerals to help your body balance blood sugar naturally. It is a natural and herbal supplement that regulates glucose in the blood circulatory system of the body. According to the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Everything you need to know about the world today in 80 seconds

Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike. President Joe Biden is highlighting billions of dollars in his giant bipartisan infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country, an investment he says will go a long way to curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Sportswear Maker Plans $33 Million Long Island Expansion

A New York maker of clothing and accessories plans to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price prepares for 125% breakout to $0.000089

Shiba Inu price saw a retest of the November low on Friday. SHIB price has calmed down as the markets reassess the situation with the new Covid variant, with risk on today. Expect SHIB to pick up speed as more tailwinds return to the markets. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been...
STOCKS
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

As previously anticipated, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club." What Happened: As of publication Monday morning, Shiba Inu's community now found its way into 1,013,360 wallets, according to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan. This follows Benzinga reporting earlier in November that Shiba Inu would most likely hit a million users before the end of the month.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Historic holiday sales expected in 2021 | The Numbers Racket

Sales for the 2021 holiday season are expected to increase by more than $66 billion over 2020 numbers, setting a new record, according to the National Retail Federation, a Washington D.C.-based retail trade association.  The trade association says it’s expecting an increase of  8.5 percent to 10.5 percent, which amounts to a jump of $843.4 […] The post Historic holiday sales expected in 2021 | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
RETAIL
Searchengine Journal

SMS Marketing For Local Business: Trends You’ll Need In 2022 [Webinar]

Are you reaching all of your customers and prospects?. How can you finally cut through the noise and get their full attention?. Leverage SMS marketing – a method that has a 98% open rate. Mobile devices make it easy to reach customers. Today’s customers expect businesses to provide a better...
CELL PHONES
FXStreet.com

This Week In Markets: Omicron Update [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers the outlook for the week ahead. - Summary of the sell-off seen at the end of last week (00:00). - Levels to watch in the Dow future (1:35). - Technical levels in the Nasdaq 100 future (2:54). - S&P 500 future support levels...
MARKETS
WANE 15

Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: Deals on affordable tech for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holidays fast approaching, it’s high time to get gifts in order for your family, friends and even yourself. Luckily for everybody, there’s a wide variety of products on sale today. In particular, there’s a great selection of discounted personal electronics like headphones, Chromebooks and even 3D printers. We’ve […]
SHOPPING

