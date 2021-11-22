ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade

By JIM GOMEZ Associated Press
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military defiantly redeployed two supply boats on Monday to provide food to Filipino marines guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea after the Chinese coast guard used water cannons to forcibly turn the boats away in an assault last week that drew angry...

www.heraldbulletin.com

