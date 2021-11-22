ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Weekly Technical Outlook: Trend and Reversal Trades on Dell, Brent Crude Oil, and USD/CHF

By Big Pippin
babypips.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYo! It’s the last full trading week of November so y’all better get your swing and long-term trades in order. I’m checkin’ out Dell, Brent crude oil, and USD/CHF this week! Any of these setups catch your attention?. Dell: Daily. Dell Technologies Inc (Dell) saw a bullish run after...

www.babypips.com

Comments / 0

Related
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CAD

Risk-taking may have made a comeback during the Asian session but will it be enough to drag USD/CAD lower?. Before moving on, ICYMI, I’ve listed the potential economic catalysts that you need to watch out for this week. Check them out before you place your first trades today!. And now...
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Could Be Moving From A Strong Bear Trend To A Trading Range

Today so far is a bear inside day. Friday reversed up from a parabolic wedge sell climax over the past 7 bars on the daily chart. I have been saying that the EUR/USD pair has been in a support zone for a few weeks and that it will probably reverse up for at least a few weeks. Most likely, it will form a trading range for at least a couple months, and last week could be the start of the transition from a strong bear trend into a trading range.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Usd#Dell Technologies#Usd Chf#Daily Dell
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.7555 accelerated to as low as 0.7110 last week. The break of 0.7169 support affirms the case that larger fall from 0.8006 is resuming. Initial bias stays on the downside this week first. Break of 0.7105 will target 0.6991 key support next. On the upside, break of 0.7208 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Dell
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9335; (P) 0.9348; (R1) 0.9372;. Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidation below 0.9372. Another rise will remain in favor as long as 0.9248 support holds. Above 0.9372 will target 0.9471 key resistance next. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, break of 0.9248 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9084 support instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: A Key Bearish Trend Line Forming With Resistance Near 1.1220

The Euro started a fresh recovery from the 1.1185 zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded above the 1.1200 resistance zone to move into a short-term positive zone. However, the pair is still well below the 1.1250 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1220 on the hourly chart.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Majors technical outlook

Down 0.8 percent on the week, support at $1.1237-1.1281—made up of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection from $1.1237—has been overthrown. This throws light on Quasimodo support as far south as $1.0778 and introduces a bearish environment. On top of this, technicians will acknowledge the...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Potential Resistance Levels for USD/CAD and CAD/JPY

Who’s ready for some back-to-back comdoll trading?. I hope you are because USD/CAD and CAD/JPY are throwing us hesitation candlesticks around interesting chart levels!. In case you missed it, Loonie bulls have been taking a chill pill since mid-October after pushing CAD/JPY 800 pips higher between late September and early October.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Short-Term Bollinger Reversion Strategy 2.0 (Nov. 18 – 25)

Both pairs I’m watching on this system got a couple of signals each this week, and some hit their full targets. In this revised version of the Short-Term Bollinger Reversion Strategy, I’m waiting for RSI to cross above or below oversold or overbought levels to indicate a bit more momentum in the direction of the trade.
STOCKS
investing.com

Brent Oil Trades Near a Downside Resistance Line

Brent crude oil has been trading in a consolidative manner since Tuesday when it jumped higher after hitting support t 78.60. That said, it stayed below the downside resistance line taken from the high of Oct. 26 and above the 81.80 barrier. In our view, despite Tuesday’s rally, the outlook remains somewhat negative, but to start examining a forthcoming negative wave, we would like to see a dip below 81.80.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Brent Crude – Correction over?

Oil prices are on the rise again after a correction over the last month but how much support does it now have?. It didn’t take long for oil to rebound after the US, China, India, Japan, UK and South Korea announced their coordinated SPR release. A sign that the market had fully priced in the announcement, perhaps even that it isn’t the game-changer it was sold to be.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: Oil, EUR/USD

Oil prices are rising building on yesterday’s gains which came despite the US announcing that they will release 50 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves. Whilst oil prices had been steadily falling in the weeks prior to the announcement this appears to be a case of sell the rumor buy the fact.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD price retreat reverse?

Sell Stop։ Below 1.3349. Stop Loss։ Above 1.3408. The technical analysis of the GBPUSD price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 failed to breach the resistance line under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3349. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.34708 After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy