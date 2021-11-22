10 toxic Christmas presents you need to avoid buying

With the holidays on the horizon, the Black Friday deals are certainly in abundance. Amazon recently lowered the price on many of their sought-after items, including the best TVs, the best tech products, and more. As part of its Black Friday extravaganza, Amazon is offering a Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with cover and adapter for $224.97, which is a great deal given its regular retail price of $309.97. This bundle will allow you to save a few bucks while giving an amazing gift this holiday season. Grab it for yourself or tuck one under the tree for someone special. Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle Packaged with an Amazon fabric cover and power adapter, this ad-supported Kindle Oasis offers 32 GB and WiFi capability. The 7-inch Paperwhite display offers a beautiful display with adjustable warm lighting. It’s thin, lightweight, and waterproof for easy use in your home, in the bath, or by the pool or beach. Buy: Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle $224.97 (orig. $339.97) 34% OFF Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

