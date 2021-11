(NEW YORK) — The United Autoworkers Union announced Wednesday night it has voted to ratify an agreement that ends the strike of thousands of John Deere workers. The agreement was approved by a vote of 61% to 39%, according to UAW. The new deal includes a $8,500 signing bonus, a 20% increase in wages over the life of the contract and 10% this year as well as cost of living adjustments, three lump-sum payments and changes to retirement and performance benefits, according to the union.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 11 DAYS AGO