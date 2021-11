Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I am compelled to respond to the recent letter to the editor by an individual stating that he hasn’t seen examples of anyone being barred from voting. I, too, haven’t seen this in Maine. That raises the question as to why 19 states have enacted 33 laws that will make it harder for Americans in their states to vote. Fortunately Maine is one of 17 states that have passed laws this year making it easier to vote!

