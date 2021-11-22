ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Holiday events planned at The Meadows

By Sue Loughlin Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 7 days ago

Santa Claus is coming to The Meadows next Sunday, but not by sleigh and reindeer.

He’ll make his dramatic return at 11 a.m. by fire truck.

”This is kind of like the beginning of a little bit of normal,” said LaRysa Whitacre, owner of Images Photography, which will take photos of children with Santa.

Last year, Santa’s arrival by fire truck “was something we couldn’t do. We wanted to keep numbers at a minimum [because of COVID]. We did photos but it with masks and social distancing,” she said. This year, masks are not required, but Santa will have a mask and wear one if anyone requests it.

Also last year, photos with Santa were by appointment, but that won’t be the case this year.

Santa will be located near Edward Jones Investments by the former Stein Mart store.

Photos by Images Photography will begin immediately after Santa arrives on Sunday and last until 5 p.m. After that, Santa photos will happen Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9, a Thursday, a special sensitive Santa Day will be offered for those with special needs. “Typically, lines are a little shorter and Santa always takes extra time to make sure they have a good experience,” Whitacre said.

Photos are two 5x7s for $20 and additional sheets for $5 each. A sheet is one 8x10, two 5x7s, or eight wallets.

Other holiday events also are planned at The Meadows, including a Holiday Gift Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with more than 50 vendors as well as the main shopping center stores, said Christine Niemeyer, who owns the Lili Pad.

The event also will include a yet-to-be determined food vendor, as well as the eateries in the Meadows.

The vendors will be spread throughout the main atrium past MCL.

For those patrons who can’t make that event, there will be another gift bazaar Dec. 18. Some of the vendors will be the same as those participating Nov. 27, but some different ones also will be present; about 35 vendors will have items to sell.

In addition, there will be an indoor Farmers Market on Dec. 18.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Santa Claus, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
The Hill

Biden reignites debate over travel bans

The Biden administration is facing heavy criticism for its decision to impose a travel ban on South Africa and several nearby countries in the wake of the omicron variant, reigniting a debate from some of the earliest days of the pandemic. The newest variant has been discovered in more than...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

US, Iran return to same negotiating table

The U.S. and Iran on Monday held their seventh round of indirect talks as part of efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, more than five months after the last discussions took place in Vienna. The Biden administration is stressing that diplomacy with Iran is the last, best chance...
U.S. POLITICS
TODAY.com

What you need to know about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization has said that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 poses a “very high” global risk. On Monday, the U.S. began restricting travel from South Africa and seven other nearby nations, and although there haven’t been any cases of omicron discovered stateside yet, infections have been confirmed near the northern border, in Ontario, Canada.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Matthew McConaughey announces he's not running for Texas governor

Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Images Photography#Covid#Edward Jones Investments#Stein Mart
Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
1K+
Followers
147
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy