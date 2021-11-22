Holiday events planned at The Meadows

Santa Claus is coming to The Meadows next Sunday, but not by sleigh and reindeer.

He’ll make his dramatic return at 11 a.m. by fire truck.

”This is kind of like the beginning of a little bit of normal,” said LaRysa Whitacre, owner of Images Photography, which will take photos of children with Santa.

Last year, Santa’s arrival by fire truck “was something we couldn’t do. We wanted to keep numbers at a minimum [because of COVID]. We did photos but it with masks and social distancing,” she said. This year, masks are not required, but Santa will have a mask and wear one if anyone requests it.

Also last year, photos with Santa were by appointment, but that won’t be the case this year.

Santa will be located near Edward Jones Investments by the former Stein Mart store.

Photos by Images Photography will begin immediately after Santa arrives on Sunday and last until 5 p.m. After that, Santa photos will happen Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9, a Thursday, a special sensitive Santa Day will be offered for those with special needs. “Typically, lines are a little shorter and Santa always takes extra time to make sure they have a good experience,” Whitacre said.

Photos are two 5x7s for $20 and additional sheets for $5 each. A sheet is one 8x10, two 5x7s, or eight wallets.

Other holiday events also are planned at The Meadows, including a Holiday Gift Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with more than 50 vendors as well as the main shopping center stores, said Christine Niemeyer, who owns the Lili Pad.

The event also will include a yet-to-be determined food vendor, as well as the eateries in the Meadows.

The vendors will be spread throughout the main atrium past MCL.

For those patrons who can’t make that event, there will be another gift bazaar Dec. 18. Some of the vendors will be the same as those participating Nov. 27, but some different ones also will be present; about 35 vendors will have items to sell.

In addition, there will be an indoor Farmers Market on Dec. 18.

