Economy

The public sector jobs boom comes at the expense of hospitality

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 7 days ago

One of the more remarkable economic aspects of the pandemic has been the resilience of the jobs market. This time last year, as another lockdown loomed, the fear was of mass unemployment once the furlough scheme and other help was withdrawn. Yet despite the biggest drop in output in almost 300...

www.telegraph.co.uk

VTDigger

Public employees aren’t paid significantly more than private-sector counterparts

Several people in my community are misinterpreting a press release published Nov. 16 on your website by Campaign for Vermont titled “VT state employees and teachers make $12K more than the private sector” as an article written by your staff. This letter attempts to refute the misinformation presented by Campaign for Vermont in its report.
VERMONT STATE
Daily Mail

Public sector jobs BOOM is 'squeezing' private sector: 300,000 new taxpayer-funded roles have been created over pandemic while hard-hit businesses struggle to find staff to fill vital roles

The public sector has created about as many jobs that were lost in the hospitality industry during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Bank of England's governor. Andrew Bailey said schemes such as NHS Test and Trace and the Covid vaccination programme have contributed to an increase of about 200,000 to 300,000 public-sector jobs.
BUSINESS
aspeninstitute.org

Investing in Public Sector Leadership and Management to Accelerate Sustainable Development

This is report that has been developed by the High Level Council on Leadership and Management for Development, which is hosted by the Aspen Institute, calling on governments and development institutions to ramp up investment in building public sector leadership skills as a necessary step towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
primenewsghana.com

No public sector worker was laid off despite COVID-19 - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, touted the government's prudent economic management, stating that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, no public sector worker was laid off. He said that although the impact of COVID brought dire consequences on the country’s finances, the government managed to pay workers their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

The global public sector will transform itself -- and society -- in 2022

As government goes, so goes the world. After all, the public sector employs about 33% of the global workforce, and its expenditures account for about 30% of global GDP. In 2022, the global public sector will respond to major economic and social trends -- such as concerns about the future of the workplace and the economy, climate change, and digital privacy -- with actions that reverberate throughout the world's economy. In brief, we predict that:
SOCIETY
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling Supported on Signs "the Jobs Market is Booming"

Adding to gains following Bank of England comments. "Jobs market is booming" - Berenberg. Surge in post-furlough unemployment hasn't happened. The British Pound rallied in the wake of a strong labour market reading that increased the prospects of a Bank of England interest rate rise in December. Labour market statistics...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Workers call the shots as job vacancies boom

Job vacancies hit a fresh record high in October as employers continued to struggle with worker shortages, official figures show. The redundancy rate was also largely unchanged despite the end of the furlough scheme in September, making it even harder to fill empty posts. Employers report having to improve pay...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

The economy might need an omicron bailout - but it must be more targeted

Furloughs. Soft loans. And a massive blast of printed cash, alongside orders to work from home, and closures of shops and restaurants. With a new more transmissible variant of Covid-19 emerging we all know the dismal drill by now. A team at the Treasury has no doubt spent the weekend piecing together the plans just in case the Chancellor has to start making the announcements by the end of the week.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

What will robots do to your job Boom Bust finds out

US employers are in a tough spot as millions of Americans have left their jobs for a wide range of reasons, including better benefits or wages, forcing North American companies to raise orders for robots to record numbers. RT's Boom Bust is joined by futurist and emerging technology expert Ian...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Millions of German state employees to get raise, COVID bonus

About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID-19 bonus of 1,300 euros ($1,470) next year.The agreement announced by the ver.di and dbb unions Monday also will see higher raises and hazard pay for workers in some medical and care professions and a tax-free bonus of 650 euros ($735) for trainees and interns.The unions had initially asked for a pay increase of 5%, citing the rising cost of living and additional strains their members faced working during the pandemic.The deal between the unions and most of Germany’s 16 states follows a series of strikes, particularly in the health care sector, and is valid for two years.It applies to public hospitals, schools, police, fire services and bureaucrats in all states except Hesse where a similar agreement was reached last month. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

The compelling case for a future fund for social housing

As more and more Australians are forced into private renting, including Australians who once would have owned homes or lived in social housing, more are living in poverty, suffering financial stress and becoming homeless. Social housing – where rents are typically capped at 25% of tenants’ incomes – used to make a big difference to the lives of many vulnerable Australians. Infrastructure Victoria has found that it makes a big difference to homelessness. Only 7% of renters in social housing subsequently become homeless, compared to 20% of private renters. But the stock of social housing – currently around 430,000 dwellings – has barely...
HOMELESS
carehomeprofessional.com

LEGAL VIEW: Now is the time to act on public sector fees

Ridouts managing director Paul Ridout sets out a strategy that providers can take to assist them in their negotiations requesting fee increases with commissioners and what evidence they ought to be providing to demonstrate any argument on inadequacy of funding. The government has been strong on the rhetoric that increased...
U.K.
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

Check if Social Security Beneficiaries Will Get A Fourth Stimulus Check Or Not

As inflation continues to soar, The Senior Citizens League urges Congress to deliver a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400 to people on Social Security. As.com reported on November 28, a campaign was started by the Senior Citizens League (TSCL). This non-partisan advocacy group demanded additional stimulus money for the ones receiving Social Security.
BUSINESS

