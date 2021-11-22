ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get out and participate in these fun kids events

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something to do with your children? Here are some...

www.timesdaily.com

The Mountaineer

Library plans fun events, programs

The Haywood County Public Library offers programming and kits to support lifelong learning. Fall brings more virtual offerings, in accordance with local health and safety guidelines. Special holiday programs. • Youth Winter Reading Challenge, Dec. 1 – Jan. 31. Winter is coming, which means it’s time for the annual Winter...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
thelandonline.com

Get the kids in on the baking action

Q. I love the holiday times and I especially love baking. I want to get my daughter and young grandchildren involved. Do you have any tips on how to get them interested?. A. Parents and grandparents love making holiday memories and there’s no better activity for this than baking with your grandkids. It is reason enough to risk getting flour onto your kitchen floor. Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked goods, especially during this magical time of year. Revel in this sweet-smelling activity and invite the aunties, uncles and cousins over for even more fun.
KIDS
Daily Register

Getting a head start on fall fun

Families explored the great outdoors at the October Perry County Head Start Family Fun Event, which was held Oct. 19 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
DU QUOIN, IL
Western Queens Gazette

A Kids Holiday Event!

Mrs. Claus will be making a special appearance on Saturday, November 27th from 12:00-3:00 PM on 31st Avenue between Steinway Street & 38th Street as part of the NYC Open Culture Program at a free Kids Holiday Event sponsored by the Steinway Street Business Improvement District. The event coincides with Small Business Saturday and kicks off the holiday shopping season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paducah Sun

Kids getting vaccinated

Health departments offer vaccines for kids 5 to 11; two sisters get the shot. Health departments in our region have started giving COVID-19 vaccinations to kids 5 to 11. That includes the Purchase District Health Department.
KIDS
Columbia Basin Herald

Making spirits bright: Organizers seek participants for two local Christmas events

OTHELLO — Organizers of two local Christmas celebrations are looking for businesses, organizations and individuals to participate in their annual festivities. “A Christmas Miracle on Main Street” is scheduled for Dec. 4 in Othello, and “Christmas in the Park” Dec. 10 in Mattawa. Tania DeLeon, one of the organizers of...
OTHELLO, WA
localsyr.com

Fun Holiday Craft To Do With Kids And Family This Thanksgiving

Gear up for the holiday with a fun and easy craft you can do with the kids. Beans/Sand/Pebbles (any should work) Place stencil sticker onto jar –you can use any shape you’d like depending on what holiday you’re celebrating– Use sponge to paint on jar all around sticker (a paper...
LIFESTYLE
newfolks.com

4 easy flower crafts that are fun to do with kids

Doing arts and crafts with kids is a wonderful way to spend quality time while also getting them to put down those devices they love so much. Kids, especially little ones, love doing crafts of all kinds, but flowers are always a popular pick. Paper flower creations are easy to make and can also be used as gift tags, cards, and even a present to brighten up someone’s day. Even if you’re not crafty, paper flowers are low-stress and simple to create. Learning how to make paper flowers for kids is easy and there’s no better way to evoke a smile from your children than presenting freshly-made tissue paper flowers for kids.
RELATIONSHIPS
metroparent.com

Winter Fun for Kids in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

The snow may be flying and Jack Frost is definitely ready to nip at your nose, but that doesn’t mean you have to put all of your family’s fun on hold. Winter in metro Detroit and Ann Arbor is a great time to get out of your house and enjoy activities that you really can’t do any other time of the year — and we’ve rounded up the best of the best seasonal options in this handy guide.
ANN ARBOR, MI
littlerocksoiree.com

Weekend Guide: 15 Events for Local Fun

Local drinks, bright lights and dogs in Harry Potter costumes? Let's get into it. Editor's note: As COVID-19 remains a concern in Little Rock, remember to go out into the city safely and responsibly. Keep a safe distance, wear a mask when needed and get vaccinated. Thursday, Nov. 18. Heights...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WOOD

Fun Thanksgiving inspired recipes for kids and families to try!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thanksgiving is the time of year where everyone spends time in the kitchen preparing delicious holiday meals. These great, esay, fun, kid-friendly recipes will get the whole family involved in holiday meal preparation this year. Take a look at these delicious recipes and maybe try some of them out for your Thanksgiving festivities.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KEPR

Pasco officers getting ready for annual "Cops and Kids" event

PASCO, WASH. — It's almost the holiday season, which means Pasco Police Department's "Cops and Kids" event is coming up!. During the "Cops and Kids" event officers are partnered with a student, and together they go shop for presents for their family members and food for their holiday meal. They...
PASCO, WA
WRGB

Holiday events provide family fun, and support the community

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — With the holidays upon us, holiday themed activities are ready to pop up all over the Capital Region, and it all starts this week. CBS6's Craig Gold takes us across the area to show us just a few of these, and how they'll help to benefit the community - from local businesses to children.
RELATIONSHIPS
WJHL

Local ‘celebrities’ participate in annual bagging event for United Way

(WJHL) — News Channel 11 team members and other local celebrities teamed up with Food City and The United Way to give back to the community. Josh Smith, Sara Diamond, Mark Reynolds, and Kenny Hawkins were among those who volunteered their time to bag groceries at participating Food City locations throughout the region. During the […]
CHARITIES
Fox News

Fun science experiments for kids to try at home

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
KIDS
KEPR

Local kids get the opportunity to participate in Small Business Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — This Small Business Saturday, kids are getting the opportunity to participate and sell items from their own small businesses!. Dino Drop-In Tri-Cities hosted an event with 17 young entrepreneurs, including an author. Saveena Torres has published two books, and she's only ten years old. "First I would...
KENNEWICK, WA
Agriculture Online

Fun gift ideas for farm kids

Choosing gifts for the children in your life is always fun, but sometimes it’s hard to come up with something that will really surprise them. Here are some fun ideas geared specifically toward farm kids. Happy shopping and happy holidays!. Pigology and Chickenology: The Ultimate Encyclopedias. These hard-cover books are...
AGRICULTURE

