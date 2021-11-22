Sentell's book combines civil rights, tourism

Denver (CBS)- The day after Black Friday has traditionally small business Saturday. People are encouraged to spend money at smaller and local businesses. If you were at the National Western Center in Denver Saturday, you could also buy American. Nick Ohitika Najin was selling soap and bath salts at Saturday’s Pow-Wow. He and his 9-year-old daughter Haleakala run their business Lakota Body Care from their home in Aurora. It all started as a way to raise money to pay for gymnastics lessons. “So, she made soaps. I helped he make it and it took off from there,” said Nick. They started in July...

