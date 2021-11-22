ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-performance Exchange Bit.com Enhances Trading Experience and Utility with Industry-Leading Unified Margin Account

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew functionality improves operational and margin efficiency by allowing users to trade various products in one account. Singapore — 17 November 2021 — Bit.com, a secure, high-performance cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its Unified Margin (UM) account, an upgraded trading and risk management system adopting a single account solution....

www.newsbtc.com

Fortune

4 cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If it hadn’t already, crypto reached the mainstream in 2021. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization eclipsed $3 trillion, financial regulators from D.C. to Beijing started taking the asset class very seriously, and Elon Musk tanked Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live.
makeuseof.com

The 9 Biggest Risks for Crypto Investors (Both Beginners and Veterans)

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity over the last decade, and almost everyone is talking about them or investing in them. However, cryptocurrency investments are unlike any other in the financial system. They defy conventional investment trends and are prone to ludicrous swings. There are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies and a slew...
MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
dallassun.com

Omicron news triggers bloodbath in crypto market

The world's number-one digital asset, bitcoin, has entered bear-market territory, having dropped 20% from its all-time high of around $69,000, as fears over the new Omicron coronavirus variant threw global investors into a panic. The price of bitcoin fell below $54,000, marking a daily drop of nearly 8%. The slide...
NEWSBTC

Why Flux Is Set To Become The Hub For The Web3 Solutions Of The Future

Since its inception, blockchain technology has seen an explosion in products, projects, and use cases and has managed to attract millions of users. However, the industry is dispersed and seems to have lost focus on the problems it tries to solve. Innovation still runs deep on the blockchain-based industry within...
MarketWatch

Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Dogecoin, Polkadot increases

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 5.45% to 22 cents. Six additional currencies posted increases Monday. Polkadot (DOTUSD) increased 2.38% to $35.93, and Ripple (XRPUSD) rallied 1.71% to 97 cents.
u.today

Elon Musk Warns Dogecoin Hodlers Against Leveraged Trading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called attention to some dangers and pitfalls of leveraged Dogecoin trading by praising a lengthy thread posted by Twitter user Mishaboar. Mishaboar tweeted that some holders of the meme cryptocurrency started asking for help after their margin accounts got liquidated. Hence, he stressed that it was important to educate people about highly risky leveraged trading, comparing it to adding gasoline to the fire.
Zacks.com

NIO & Shell Strike Deal to Enhance EV Driver Experience

NIO Inc. (. NIO - Free Report) recently announced a partnership with energy giant Royal Dutch Shell (. RDS.A - Free Report) to enhance the charging experience for electric vehicle (EV) customers by jointly constructing and operating a network of co-branded battery swapping stations. The agreement encompasses a plan to...
NEWSBTC

Tango Blockchain Introduces Metaverse to the Masses with Launch of Ecosystem

Press Release: The team behind successful blockchain game Binamon announces Tango Chain, an ecosystem to metaverses to life and enhance their accessibility. 29th November 2021 – An analysis by Emergen Research projects the metaverse market size to increase to $828.95 billion in 2028, up from 47.69 billion in 2020, growing at an expected CAGR of 43.3 percent during the forecast period. North America is expected to register robust revenue growth during this period because major technology companies like Facebook, NVidia Corporation, and Epic Games, Inc., intend to develop metaverse platforms.
clarkcountyblog.com

Walnut Flour Market 2021: Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Research Report 2027

A new research report from the document repository of ResearchMoz offers detailed study of the Global Walnut Flour Market. The study presented in the report intends to help companies in the development or modification of their business expansion strategies using important information pertaining to the global Walnut Flour market. Apart from this, it helps in gaining complete knowledge on historical and present market trends. Thus, the report helps users in improving their decision-making process and drive their businesses. The report gives important data on the impact of recent COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Walnut Flour market. Apart from this, it focuses on highlighting diverse strategic moves utilized by major market enterprises in order to sustain in the pandemic situation.
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
The Motley Fool

Why Global-e Stock Is a Smart Buy After Q3 Earnings

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) specializes in cross-border e-commerce. Its platform helps merchants boost conversion rates and navigate regulatory complexities in international markets. Despite going public in May 2021, the stock is already up over 146%. In this Backstage Pass video, recorded on Nov. 10, 2021, Motley Fool contributor Trevor Jennewine discusses Global-e's third-quarter financial results, explaining why now looks like a good time to buy a few shares.
dailyhodl.com

More Than $750,000,000 Worth of Crypto Liquidated in Just 12 Hours As Markets Sell Off

Tens of thousands of crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as markets across all sectors close out the week in the red. Data from the cryptocurrency futures trading and information platform Coinglass reveals that on November 25th, over $751 million worth of trader positions in digital assets were wiped out in a 12-hour span. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors holding long positions.
