NFTs Can Be Gateway Drug to Crypto: Republic Realm

cryptonews.com
 7 days ago

Republic Realm Co-Founder Janine Yorio joins Caroline Hyde to discuss the...

cryptonews.com

CoinTelegraph

26% of crypto investors in Japan tried out NFTs: Survey

At least one out of four cryptocurrency investors in Japan had an experience of holding nonfungible tokens (NFTs), according to a new survey. Major Japanese crypto exchange BitBank conducted an online survey diving into the NFT investment trends in the Japanese cryptocurrency market. Releasing the survey results on Thursday, BitBank...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Marco Santori on US Crypto Regulation

On Bloomberg's QuickTake “TakeStock,” Kraken’s Chief Legal Officer Marco Santori and Bloomberg’s Justina Lee discuss the market impact of new U.S. legislation on cryptocurrency and volatility in the Bitcoin market as it slides nearly 20% since October. The segment aired on November 19, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Institutional Adoption Of Crypto Is Here - Aya Kantorovich

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Aya Kantorovich, Head of Institutional Coverage at FalconX. They discuss the intricacies of crypto institutional adoption. The episode aired on November 23, 2021.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Best Crypto Payment Gateways

The crypto industry is growing at an unprecedented rate. According to existing evidence, there are as of now nearly 6000 different types of digital currencies being available for trading, with a market cap of $3 trillion. Cryptos are now also reaping benefits from the trends of virtual currencies becoming more widely accepted.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto can erode tax base, Russia’s tax boss says

The Russian Federal Taxation Service (FTS) is actively monitoring the cryptocurrency market to prevent tax evasion, FTS head Daniil Egorov said. Cryptocurrencies can potentially cause “significant erosion” to Russia’s tax base, Egorov argued in a Monday interview with the local publication RBC. But cryptocurrency transactions are still traceable and should...
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

4 cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If it hadn’t already, crypto reached the mainstream in 2021. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization eclipsed $3 trillion, financial regulators from D.C. to Beijing started taking the asset class very seriously, and Elon Musk tanked Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live.
MARKETS
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

As previously anticipated, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club." What Happened: As of publication Monday morning, Shiba Inu's community now found its way into 1,013,360 wallets, according to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan. This follows Benzinga reporting earlier in November that Shiba Inu would most likely hit a million users before the end of the month.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: Crypto prices surge as tech firm buys $400m in BTC

After plunging by over 8 per cent within a span of a few hours on Friday to the $54,000 mark, bitcoin has surged on Monday to above $58,000.BTC is up by about 7 per cent in the last 24 hours and is almost equal to its price a week earlier, despite the flash crash on Friday that took out nearly 9 per cent of the overall crypto market within a span of a few hours.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (sol) and Cardano (ada) have all grown by over 6 per cent in the last 24 hours.The overall crypto market...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Reveals Two Altcoins He’s Watching in the Crypto Space

Bitcoin bull Tim Draper is naming two altcoins in the crypto markets that he’s keeping an eye on due to their strong fundamentals and unique use cases. In a new interview on Bloomberg Markets, the billionaire venture capitalist says that open-source programmable blockchain Tezos (XTZ) has the things that he wants to see in a crypto project.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

SolChicks IDO Breaking Cryptocurrency World Records

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. SolChicks, the most anticipated play-to-earn game on the Solana blockchain, has announced today several records in the leadup to its IDO launch on the 26th November. Some major accomplishments and records broken in the last week:
INDIA
cryptonews.com

How the Lightning Network Can Bring Financial Freedom to Billions

Elizabeth Stark, CEO, and co-founder of Lightning Labs gives a talk on how the Lightning Network can bring financial freedom to billions. She dives into the differences between on-chain Bitcoin transactions and layer 2 transactions through Lightning, and the importance of the Lightning Network to Bitcoin's global adoption. The talk...
MIAMI, FL
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Novavax, American Airlines

Stocks on Wall Street sold off on Friday, during the shortened, post-Thanksgiving session. The benchmark S&P 500 index suffered one of its biggest losses of the year as fears over a new coronavirus variant spooked the market. The World Health Organization dubbed the heavily mutated B.1.1529 COVID variant, which was...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Ethereum Merge Testing Call

In this recording, Ethereum developers and testers have a virtual meeting to test and discuss the details of the forthcoming Ethereum merge. The call took place on November 29, 2021.
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Dropped Last Week

Crypto market sentiment keeps falling, and has done so for the second week in a row now, moving closer towards the score of 5. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets stood at 5.47 last week, but it is at 5.22 today, according to data provided by the market sentiment analysis service Omenics.
STOCKS

