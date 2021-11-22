ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Life as a Turkey

Cover picture for the articleAfter a local farmer left a bowl of eggs on Joe Hutto's front porch,...

The Biggest Buck of my Life

On November 26, 2021 I drove to my hometown of Rockingham to hunt with Jordan Smith, a great childhood friend of mine. We headed to some public land in Richmond Co. In hopes to get some meat for the freezer. We climb up in our stands and await daylight. Around...
Experience the true story of writer and naturalist in “My Life as a Turkey” on NATURE – Nov. 24 at 8 pm

When wildlife artist and naturalist Joe Hutto wants to “talk turkey,” he means something quite different than you might think, because he actually speaks the language of wild turkeys. And having spent more than a year as the full-time parent of a clutch of young turkeys, he learned much more than just how to talk turkey. What started as an informal science experiment became a very personal, very emotional journey that ended up changing his life in ways he could never have imagined. Based on his true story, Nature’s My Life as a Turkey recreates Hutto’s moving tale of raising wild turkey hatchlings in Florida’s Flatwoods.
BBQ My Way: Is there really a turkey shortage?

Call me paranoid, but I’ve already done my Thanksgiving shopping. My culinary nightmare would be waking up a couple of days prior to Thanksgiving and going to one store after another, looking for all the accoutrements for the great American feast, only to find one empty shelf after another. With all the supply-chain chatter in the news, I decided to go get it done. I’m pretty sure I paid too much for my turkey, but I look at the extra cost as an emotional insurance policy, knowing the family will not be going turkey-less.
‘A 13-year-old pug runs my life’

Rolling over in my twin XL, I smack around my bedside table for my screaming phone, trying to turn the alarm off. As I finally manage to hit the snooze button I don’t try to get just five more minutes of sleep as I usually do, but open up TikTok.
My life in typewriters

My father’s secretaries used to request he close his office door while typing so they needn’t hear his speed. By this time in his career, he had an IBM Selectric, a Ferrari compared to the big, black Royal typewriter we had at home, a 1955 Buick by comparison; like the difference between a pneumatic nail gun and a hammer. And even dad’s pinky finger was a hammer. Or, “like hail on a tin roof,” as my brother once said. Speeds approaching 120 words per minute were not uncommon. One font and size; no digital kerning; no italics; printing as dark as your hardest finger stroke. His typing kept pace with his composition, which kept pace with his thoughts.
How 9/11 Changed My Life

It’s somewhat cliche to say that 9/11 changed everyone’s lives forever, but for my family, the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01 truly had a profound impact on our lives. I wasn’t born until 2007, so I didn’t really know how much it personally affected my family until recently. But on the twentieth anniversary of the attacks, I learned how much an event that happened almost seven years before I was born, changed my life.
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Jet Avoids Crashing After Running into Bird Flock, Covered with Carcasses in Horrifying Landing

Most of us have experienced a harrowing flight experience, but few folks can relate to the experience of their plane hitting a bird flock. A Ryanair jet made an unfortunate collision with a large heron flock as it was preparing to land. The flight left from London and made its way to Bologna, Italy without any issues until the very end. According to The Sun, the plane collided with the bird flock just before it touched down.
Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
